Bulgaria Sends First Shipment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Costing Over BGN 170,000
Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in Bulgaria's support for its Eastern European friend. At a briefing held at the Ministry of Defense, Minister Tagarev highlighted the intricate process behind the aid delivery, which began with the ratification of agreements between the two countries by the Council of Ministers on November 22.
The operation to transport the armored vehicles commenced on January 29, with the first convoy of 30 wagons departing on March 7. Minister Tagarev praised the dedication of the 240 military personnel involved in the operation, which incurred costs exceeding BGN 170,000.
Acknowledging criticism regarding the delay in aid delivery, Minister Tagarev defended the logistical complexities involved, suggesting that while a week could have been saved, further acceleration was unfeasible. He emphasized the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine, stressing that Bulgaria remains vigilant in monitoring the situation and maintaining preparedness in the face of regional challenges.
Addressing concerns about the modernization of Bulgaria's defense infrastructure, Minister Tagarev assured ongoing efforts to negotiate favorable terms and expedite procurement processes. He highlighted progress in negotiations for the acquisition of 3D radars and emphasized the Ministry's readiness to advocate for retroactive salary increases for military personnel.
Amid rumors regarding retirement benefits, Minister Tagarev provided reassurance that the 20-salary provision would remain intact. Looking ahead, he underscored the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the welfare of Bulgaria's armed forces and continuing support for Ukraine's defense efforts.
