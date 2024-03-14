Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic. Nonetheless, it still falls short of the levels observed in 2019.
According to Eurostat's data released on Thursday, the average life expectancy for children born in the EU in 2022 is projected to be 80.6 years. This marks a slight increase compared to the previous years - 80.1 years in 2021 and 80.4 years in 2020.
However, Bulgaria finds itself at the bottom of this list, with children born in the country expected to live only 74.2 years on average. The situation is similarly challenging in Latvia (74.5 years) and Romania (75.1 years), placing these countries at the forefront of the struggle for longer life expectancy.
Delving deeper into Bulgaria's predicament, Eurostat identifies three regions within the country with the lowest life expectancy at birth among all EU regions. The North-Western region leads this somber ranking with an average life expectancy of 72.3 years, followed closely by the North-Central region (73.2 years) and the South-Eastern region (73.7 years).
In contrast, Spain emerges as the EU Member State with the highest life expectancy at birth, boasting an impressive 83.2 years. Sweden and Luxembourg follow closely behind, with 83.1 years and 83 years, respectively.
Furthermore, Eurostat's analysis sheds light on the regional disparities within the EU. The Spanish region of Comunidad de Madrid reigns supreme with an astonishing life expectancy of 85.2 years, followed by Italy's Provincia autonoma di Trento (84.4 years) and France's Île-de-France (84.1 years).
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In a move underscoring its commitment to upholding European Union regulations, the European Commission has intensified its scrutiny of Bulgaria, pressing the nation on various fronts ranging from counterterrorism measures to environmental protectionр BTA
Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes
A recent study conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency unveils insights into Bulgarian sentiments regarding European Union (EU) membership and its policies
In a bid to bolster enforcement of European Union (EU) sanctions against third countries, the European Parliament has approved stringent measures, making the circumvention and violation of these sanctions a criminal offense punishable by a minimum prison
The European Parliament is gearing up to take legal action against the European Commission following its decision to release 10.2 billion euros in funds for Hungary, as reported by Politico
The European Commission will recommend the commencement of membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, signaling a significant milestone in the country's journey toward EU integration
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion