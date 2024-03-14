Increased Police Presence Planned for Sofia's Central Areas Amid Security Concerns

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Increased Police Presence Planned for Sofia's Central Areas Amid Security Concerns

In response to growing security concerns in the heart of Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior has announced plans to bolster police presence in key areas, including the vicinity stretching from the Central Station to Maria Luisa Blvd. and the bustling pedestrian zone along Vitosha Blvd.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Police, revealed that an additional 266 officers will be deployed to oversee security at refugee centers in the capital. This decision follows a meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council, during which security issues were thoroughly discussed.

Nikolov emphasized that these officers will focus on areas with a significant criminal presence or where serious crimes are known to occur. Furthermore, he assured that sufficient surveillance cameras are already in place in the city center to monitor criminal activities effectively.

In the Ovcha Kupel district, where a refugee center is located, patrols will be intensified with the deployment of four dedicated police teams.

However, Commissioner Nikolov acknowledged a technical challenge, revealing that approximately 400 out of 3,800 video surveillance cameras operated by the Sofia Municipality are experiencing software issues that need to be resolved promptly.

