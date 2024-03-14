Migrant Relocation Initiative Launched in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District

The process of relocating migrants from the refugee center in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel district has commenced, with the initial group of 30 individuals already transferred. Mariana Tosheva, the head of the State Agency for Refugees, confirmed this development during a session of the municipal council. The gradual transfer of migrants to centers in other regions of the country is expected to follow suit.

Tosheva emphasized the importance of ensuring that accommodation centers house no more than 500 people, preferably up to 300 individuals, as smaller capacities facilitate better control. This approach enhances management, particularly in handling domestic disputes or altercations within the centers.

The municipal council of the capital convened an extraordinary meeting to address security concerns following recent tensions and frequent incidents involving migrants. Key officials, including Mariana Tosheva, Zhivko Kotsev (Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs), and Lyubomir Nikolov (Director of the State Security Agency), are present to discuss strategies and solutions.

Zhivko Kotsev underscored that recent incidents were primarily criminal in nature and lacked ethnic or xenophobic motives, as indicated by analytical assessments. Meanwhile, Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Police, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring security within the capital.

Mayor Vasil Terziev urged against politicizing the issue, emphasizing the need for a pragmatic and comprehensive approach. He outlined plans to address problem areas, enhance video surveillance, and foster better collaboration between municipal authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Terziev stressed the importance of data-driven decision-making and coordinated efforts to formulate effective strategies for maintaining public safety and security.