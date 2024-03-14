Migrant Relocation Initiative Launched in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Migrant Relocation Initiative Launched in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District

The process of relocating migrants from the refugee center in Sofia's Ovcha Kupel district has commenced, with the initial group of 30 individuals already transferred. Mariana Tosheva, the head of the State Agency for Refugees, confirmed this development during a session of the municipal council. The gradual transfer of migrants to centers in other regions of the country is expected to follow suit.

Tosheva emphasized the importance of ensuring that accommodation centers house no more than 500 people, preferably up to 300 individuals, as smaller capacities facilitate better control. This approach enhances management, particularly in handling domestic disputes or altercations within the centers.

The municipal council of the capital convened an extraordinary meeting to address security concerns following recent tensions and frequent incidents involving migrants. Key officials, including Mariana Tosheva, Zhivko Kotsev (Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs), and Lyubomir Nikolov (Director of the State Security Agency), are present to discuss strategies and solutions.

Zhivko Kotsev underscored that recent incidents were primarily criminal in nature and lacked ethnic or xenophobic motives, as indicated by analytical assessments. Meanwhile, Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Police, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring security within the capital.

Mayor Vasil Terziev urged against politicizing the issue, emphasizing the need for a pragmatic and comprehensive approach. He outlined plans to address problem areas, enhance video surveillance, and foster better collaboration between municipal authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Terziev stressed the importance of data-driven decision-making and coordinated efforts to formulate effective strategies for maintaining public safety and security.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Migration, relocation, refugee, Ovcha Kupel

Related Articles:

Increased Police Presence Planned for Sofia's Central Areas Amid Security Concerns

In response to growing security concerns in the heart of Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior has announced plans to bolster police presence in key areas, including the vicinity stretching from the Central Station to Maria Luisa Blvd. and the bustling pede

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Crisis at 'Ovcha Kupel' Refugee Center Sparks Slow Relocation

In response to the deteriorating conditions at the refugee accommodation center in Sofia's "Ovcha Kupel" district, the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers has announced a phased redistribution plan

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Dispels Notion of Increased Migration Pressure

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov refuted claims of heightened migration pressure on Bulgaria, asserting that the country is experiencing a steady decline in such incidents

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Community Uprising: Sofia Neighborhood Residents Rally Against Refugee Center

Last night there was a demonstration echoing through the streets of Ovcha Kupel district, residents voiced their demands for change under the banner of "No fear and violence"

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:19

Former Ministry Official Warns of Expected Surge in Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria

Petar Todorov, the former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has issued a stark warning regarding the anticipated increase in migrant pressure on Bulgaria starting next month

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Frontex to Deploy Hundreds of Personnel to Bulgaria Amid Border Security Boost

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is set to bolster border security in Bulgaria by dispatching between 500 and 600 of its personnel to the country

Politics » Defense | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 12:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

President Rumen Radev Postpones Mandate Delivery Amid Patriarch Neophyte Mourning

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has announced the delay of the mandate delivery for forming a government until Monday, March 18, citing the ongoing mourning period following the passing of Patriarch Neophyte

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:11

Remote Workers In Bulgaria No Longer Required to Respond to Their Employer Outside Working Hours

Parliament has passed amendments to the Labour Code, fundamentally altering the landscape of teleworking

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:51

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18

Bulgaria Sends First Shipment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Costing Over BGN 170,000

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:03

Survey Reveals: Majority of Bulgarians Back NATO Membership

As Bulgaria prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its NATO accession at the end of this month, recent data sheds light on the nation's sentiment towards its membership in the alliance and its perceptions of security

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:24

Increased Police Presence Planned for Sofia's Central Areas Amid Security Concerns

In response to growing security concerns in the heart of Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior has announced plans to bolster police presence in key areas, including the vicinity stretching from the Central Station to Maria Luisa Blvd. and the bustling pede

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria