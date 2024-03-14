TikTok Hit with €10 Million Fine by Italian Regulator for Failure to Monitor Content

The Italian regulatory body has taken a firm stance against TikTok, citing concerns over the proliferation of harmful content on the platform, Reuters reported. The controversy centers around videos depicting young people engaging in a practice known as the "French scar" challenge, wherein participants pinch each other's cheeks to create lasting bruises on the cheekbone.

In response to the regulator's actions, a spokesperson for TikTok expressed disagreement with the decision, emphasizing that the platform had already taken steps to restrict the visibility of such videos for users under the age of 18. However, last month, Italy's communications authority, AGCOM, compelled TikTok to remove these videos altogether.

The Italian antitrust authority, in its latest move, highlighted the potential dangers associated with these videos and criticized TikTok for not implementing adequate measures to prevent their spread. Additionally, the watchdog accused TikTok of failing to fully comply with its own safety guidelines, thus undermining the platform's reputation as a secure environment.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, TikTok is facing further challenges in the United States, where a draft bill passed by the House of Representatives threatens to ban the social media app unless its Chinese owners divest within six months. With approximately 170 million users in the U.S., TikTok is under pressure to address concerns surrounding its ownership and data security practices.