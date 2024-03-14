TikTok Hit with €10 Million Fine by Italian Regulator for Failure to Monitor Content

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:26
Bulgaria: TikTok Hit with €10 Million Fine by Italian Regulator for Failure to Monitor Content Pixabay

The Italian regulatory body has taken a firm stance against TikTok, citing concerns over the proliferation of harmful content on the platform, Reuters reported. The controversy centers around videos depicting young people engaging in a practice known as the "French scar" challenge, wherein participants pinch each other's cheeks to create lasting bruises on the cheekbone.

In response to the regulator's actions, a spokesperson for TikTok expressed disagreement with the decision, emphasizing that the platform had already taken steps to restrict the visibility of such videos for users under the age of 18. However, last month, Italy's communications authority, AGCOM, compelled TikTok to remove these videos altogether.

The Italian antitrust authority, in its latest move, highlighted the potential dangers associated with these videos and criticized TikTok for not implementing adequate measures to prevent their spread. Additionally, the watchdog accused TikTok of failing to fully comply with its own safety guidelines, thus undermining the platform's reputation as a secure environment.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, TikTok is facing further challenges in the United States, where a draft bill passed by the House of Representatives threatens to ban the social media app unless its Chinese owners divest within six months. With approximately 170 million users in the U.S., TikTok is under pressure to address concerns surrounding its ownership and data security practices.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: TikTok, scrutiny, fine, Italy

Related Articles:

Outcry Erupts as US Congress Moves to Ban TikTok

The decision by the US Congress to greenlight a law that could potentially spell the end of TikTok's presence in the United States has sparked intense reactions from various quarters

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:17

EU Investigates TikTok: Formal Proceedings Begin

The European Commission has taken a significant step in its scrutiny of social media giant TikTok, initiating formal proceedings to investigate potential breaches of the Digital Services Act

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 17:15

TikTok Might Start Allowing 30-Minute Long Videos

It seems that in recent months the development of TikTok has finally slowed down, and although the app is still a cultural giant, the current changes could prove to be stumbling blocks for the application, shared by Gizmodo.

Business | February 7, 2024, Wednesday // 15:07

US Lawmakers Grill TikTok CEO Over China Ties

TikTok CEO Shou Chew found himself at the center of a heated exchange with US lawmakers as they probed the social media giant's connections to China

World | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Major Tech Players Announce Huge Workforce Reductions: Ebay, Amazon and More!

Several major tech companies are reshaping their workforce dynamics at the beginning of 2024, with eBay becoming the latest to announce substantial layoffs

Business | January 25, 2024, Thursday // 09:35

In 2023: Most Bulgarians Chose Italy As Their Preferred Destination For Air Travel

The travel organizing platform eSky.bg announced that Italy is the most preferred destination among Bulgarians for 2023

Business » Tourism | January 24, 2024, Wednesday // 11:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Putin Urges Residents of Annexed Regions to Vote in Russian Presidential Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon citizens across Russia, including those residing in the annexed territories of Crimea and Donbas, to participate in the upcoming presidential elections and "express their will and wishes" for the future of

World » Russia | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:07

Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022

The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic

World » EU | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:10

Explosions Strike Belgorod: Russian Legion's Menace Turns Into Reality

Belgorod, a regional center near the Ukrainian border, was struck by a series of explosions following a warning issued by the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion

World » Russia | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:22

Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian Training Ground in Luhansk: At Least 10 Dead

Reports from the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA indicate that the Ukrainian military launched an attack on a training ground in the Luhansk region, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.

World » Ukraine | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 12:02

Israeli Tank Kills Reuters Journalist in Lebanon, UN Investigation Reveals

A United Nations investigation has confirmed that an Israeli tank was responsible for the death of Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:07

Moldova Accuses Russia of Illegally Printing Ballots in Transnistria for Presidential Election

A high-ranking official from Moldova has accused Russia of violating the law by printing ballots in the separatist region of Transnistria ahead of Russia's upcoming presidential election

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria