Outcry Erupts as US Congress Moves to Ban TikTok
The decision by the US Congress to greenlight a law that could potentially spell the end of TikTok's presence in the United States has sparked intense reactions from various quarters
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
The Italian regulatory body has taken a firm stance against TikTok, citing concerns over the proliferation of harmful content on the platform, Reuters reported. The controversy centers around videos depicting young people engaging in a practice known as the "French scar" challenge, wherein participants pinch each other's cheeks to create lasting bruises on the cheekbone.
In response to the regulator's actions, a spokesperson for TikTok expressed disagreement with the decision, emphasizing that the platform had already taken steps to restrict the visibility of such videos for users under the age of 18. However, last month, Italy's communications authority, AGCOM, compelled TikTok to remove these videos altogether.
The Italian antitrust authority, in its latest move, highlighted the potential dangers associated with these videos and criticized TikTok for not implementing adequate measures to prevent their spread. Additionally, the watchdog accused TikTok of failing to fully comply with its own safety guidelines, thus undermining the platform's reputation as a secure environment.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, TikTok is facing further challenges in the United States, where a draft bill passed by the House of Representatives threatens to ban the social media app unless its Chinese owners divest within six months. With approximately 170 million users in the U.S., TikTok is under pressure to address concerns surrounding its ownership and data security practices.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon citizens across Russia, including those residing in the annexed territories of Crimea and Donbas, to participate in the upcoming presidential elections and "express their will and wishes" for the future of
The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic
Belgorod, a regional center near the Ukrainian border, was struck by a series of explosions following a warning issued by the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion
Reports from the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA indicate that the Ukrainian military launched an attack on a training ground in the Luhansk region, which is currently occupied by Russian forces.
A United Nations investigation has confirmed that an Israeli tank was responsible for the death of Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year
A high-ranking official from Moldova has accused Russia of violating the law by printing ballots in the separatist region of Transnistria ahead of Russia's upcoming presidential election
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion