Explosions Strike Belgorod: Russian Legion's Menace Turns Into Reality

World » RUSSIA | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:22
Bulgaria: Explosions Strike Belgorod: Russian Legion's Menace Turns Into Reality

Belgorod, a regional center near the Ukrainian border, was struck by a series of explosions following a warning issued by the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion. The threat of bombardment became a reality, sending shockwaves through the city and leaving devastation in its wake.

Today, pillars of smoke billowed into the sky as explosions rocked the city, shattering facades and prompting air raid sirens to blare across Belgorod. Amidst the chaos, local authorities reported a tragic loss as a woman lost her life in her car, with three others sustaining injuries. While official accounts attribute the attack to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, conflicting reports suggest Russian volunteers conducted the incursion, adding to the confusion and fear gripping the city.

As the aftermath unfolds, Russian Telegram channels circulated images of fallen fighters bearing identification marks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, allegedly members of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion. Moscow media outlets remained steadfast in their narrative, portraying the incident as a setback for the opposition forces and downplaying any successes achieved by them.

In the midst of the chaos, Alexey Baranovsky, representing the Freedom of Russia Legion, reiterated the group's mission to overthrow Putin's regime and liberate Russia from his rule. Describing the ongoing conflict as the "March on Moscow," Baranovsky highlighted the intensity of the situation, emphasizing that the elections commenced amidst fierce fighting on the outskirts of Tetkino village, with tension escalating in Kursk and Bilhorod regions.

