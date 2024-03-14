Bulgarian Parliament Ratifies Agreement with US for Kozloduy NPP Technology

Business » ENERGY | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:12
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Ratifies Agreement with US for Kozloduy NPP Technology

The Bulgarian Parliament has ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the United States on cooperation regarding the construction of nuclear power at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site and the Nuclear Program for civil purposes of Bulgaria. The decision, with 149 votes in favor, 50 against, and 3 abstentions, marks a pivotal step in Bulgaria's energy strategy.

The proposal for the agreement's ratification was included as an extraordinary point on the deputies' agenda for the day, signifying the urgency and importance of the matter. The agreement involves cooperation on the construction of nuclear reactors at the Kozloduy NPP, aimed at enhancing Bulgaria's nuclear program for civilian purposes.

While the ruling coalition remained silent on the matter, opposition parties, notably "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), voiced sharp criticism regarding the adoption of American nuclear technology. Concerns were raised about the potential consequences of transitioning from Russian to American technology at the Kozloduy site, where currently, two reactors with Russian technology are operational.

The agreement with the United States represents a significant shift, especially considering Bulgaria's historical reliance on Russian supplies and technology in the nuclear sector. The decision to partner with Westinghouse for the supply of fresh nuclear fuel further underscores this transition away from Russian influence.

Opposition leaders, including Kostadin Kostadinov from "Vazrazhdane" and Borislav Gutsanov and Rumen Gechev from BSP, expressed strong dissent, labeling the government's actions as servile and a violation of European Union principles. Concerns were raised about the lack of transparency in the agreement's signing process, as well as the perceived high costs associated with American nuclear technology.

Critics emphasized the potential risks and dependencies that may arise from relying on American technology for Bulgaria's energy needs, particularly in light of geopolitical considerations. The opposition's stance reflects broader concerns within Bulgarian society regarding energy security and foreign influence in the country's nuclear sector.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, parliament, Kozloduy, American

Related Articles:

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18

Bulgaria Sends First Shipment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Costing Over BGN 170,000

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:03

Survey Reveals: Majority of Bulgarians Back NATO Membership

As Bulgaria prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its NATO accession at the end of this month, recent data sheds light on the nation's sentiment towards its membership in the alliance and its perceptions of security

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:24

Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022

The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic

World » EU | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:10

“Dune: Part Two” Reigns Supreme in Bulgarian Cinemas

In a cinematic landscape marked by an array of captivating releases, one sequel stands out as the reigning champion. Frank Herbert's iconic novel, "Dune: Part Two", continues to enthrall audiences, securing its position as the most-watched film in the cou

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

US Sees Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria as Key Energy Initiative in Region

During a forum in Alexandroupolis, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, Jeffrey Payatt, highlighted the significance of a gas pipeline project through Bulgaria as the next pivotal step for energy development in the region

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed concerns over the long-term storage of nuclear waste during a parliamentary control session in Bulgaria today

Business » Energy | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:30

Bulgaria Ceases Russian Oil Imports: Parliament's Decision Marks End of Derogation

Effective March 1, Bulgaria has officially halted the use and importation of Russian oil for fuel production, following a decision by the Parliament to drop the derogation

Business » Energy | March 1, 2024, Friday // 09:10

Bulgargaz Proposes 18% Reduction in Natural Gas Prices

"Bulgargaz" suggests an 18% decrease in natural gas prices starting next month

Business » Energy | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:31

Europe's Energy Evolution: Declining Gas Demand and Renewable Growth

In a recent report released by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) on Wednesday, it was revealed that demand for natural gas in Europe experienced a significant decline last year, dropping to its lowest level in a decade

Business » Energy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Kozloduy NPP Confirms Smooth Transition to Non-Russian Nuclear Fuel

Amidst concerns surrounding energy security and the transition away from Russian nuclear fuel, the executive director of Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Valentin Nikolov, has reassured the public that there is no risk of operational disrupt

Business » Energy | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria