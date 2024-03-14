Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions. Nighttime hours may see sporadic bouts of rain in localized areas, although precipitation is expected to be minimal in intensity. Conversely, daytime showers are forecasted to primarily affect the central regions of the country and the mountainous terrain, particularly during the midday hours and thereafter. Significant breaks and reductions in cloud cover are expected over the southwestern reaches of Bulgaria.

During the night, the wind in most areas will temporarily subside, and during the day it will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia – about 3°C; the maximum will be between 10°C and 15°C, lower in the eastern regions, in Sofia – around 12°C.

Above the mountains, cloudy skies will prevail, accompanied by foggy conditions at higher elevations. Precipitation will manifest as snow below 1300-1400 meters and rain above. Winds will start weak but may strengthen to moderate levels in exposed areas, blowing from the west-northwest. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 5°C, while at 2000 meters, temperatures are forecasted to drop to approximately minus 2°C

Along the shores of the Black Sea, cloudy skies will dominate the scenery, albeit with minimal precipitation expected. A gentle northwest wind will sweep the coastal regions, while the southern areas may experience a breeze from the east. Maximum temperatures along the coast are predicted to range from 8°C to 11°C, with the sea temperature hovering between 8°C and 9°C, resulting in a moderate sea swell of 2 points.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, clouds, temperature

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals

Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:18

Bulgaria Sends First Shipment of Military Aid to Ukraine, Costing Over BGN 170,000

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 16:03

Survey Reveals: Majority of Bulgarians Back NATO Membership

As Bulgaria prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its NATO accession at the end of this month, recent data sheds light on the nation's sentiment towards its membership in the alliance and its perceptions of security

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:24

Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022

The most recent data from Eurostat, released on Thursday, indicates that in 2022, life expectancy at birth within the European Union is on an upward trajectory compared to the years preceding the pandemic

World » EU | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:10

Bulgarian Parliament Ratifies Agreement with US for Kozloduy NPP Technology

The Bulgarian Parliament has ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the United States on cooperation regarding the construction of nuclear power at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 14:12

“Dune: Part Two” Reigns Supreme in Bulgarian Cinemas

In a cinematic landscape marked by an array of captivating releases, one sequel stands out as the reigning champion. Frank Herbert's iconic novel, "Dune: Part Two", continues to enthrall audiences, securing its position as the most-watched film in the cou

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Weather In Bulgaria On March 13: Rain Showers and Chilly Conditions

Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:05

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Greta Thunberg Leads Climate Protest Blocking Swedish Parliament Entrances

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with a group of like-minded activists, took a bold stance by blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament,

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Facing the Heat: Europe's Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Response

The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stark warning today, as the European Union finds itself woefully unprepared to confront the escalating threats posed by climate change

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:15

Weather In Bulgaria For March 11: Rain and Snow Expected

The meteorological forecast for March 11 unveils a series of unexpected weather patterns set to sweep across various regions

Society » Environment | March 10, 2024, Sunday // 20:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria