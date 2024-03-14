Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions. Nighttime hours may see sporadic bouts of rain in localized areas, although precipitation is expected to be minimal in intensity. Conversely, daytime showers are forecasted to primarily affect the central regions of the country and the mountainous terrain, particularly during the midday hours and thereafter. Significant breaks and reductions in cloud cover are expected over the southwestern reaches of Bulgaria.

During the night, the wind in most areas will temporarily subside, and during the day it will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia – about 3°C; the maximum will be between 10°C and 15°C, lower in the eastern regions, in Sofia – around 12°C.

Above the mountains, cloudy skies will prevail, accompanied by foggy conditions at higher elevations. Precipitation will manifest as snow below 1300-1400 meters and rain above. Winds will start weak but may strengthen to moderate levels in exposed areas, blowing from the west-northwest. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 5°C, while at 2000 meters, temperatures are forecasted to drop to approximately minus 2°C

Along the shores of the Black Sea, cloudy skies will dominate the scenery, albeit with minimal precipitation expected. A gentle northwest wind will sweep the coastal regions, while the southern areas may experience a breeze from the east. Maximum temperatures along the coast are predicted to range from 8°C to 11°C, with the sea temperature hovering between 8°C and 9°C, resulting in a moderate sea swell of 2 points.