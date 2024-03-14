Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Bulgaria Spends 1.87% of GDP on Defense, NATO Report Reveals
Bulgaria's defense expenditure for the year 2023 amounted to $1.9 billion (3.47 billion BGN), representing 1.87 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
HOT: » Assessing the Legacy of Bulgaria's "Denkov" Cabinet: Achievements, Failures, and What Comes Next
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions. Nighttime hours may see sporadic bouts of rain in localized areas, although precipitation is expected to be minimal in intensity. Conversely, daytime showers are forecasted to primarily affect the central regions of the country and the mountainous terrain, particularly during the midday hours and thereafter. Significant breaks and reductions in cloud cover are expected over the southwestern reaches of Bulgaria.
During the night, the wind in most areas will temporarily subside, and during the day it will be light to moderate from the north-northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia – about 3°C; the maximum will be between 10°C and 15°C, lower in the eastern regions, in Sofia – around 12°C.
Above the mountains, cloudy skies will prevail, accompanied by foggy conditions at higher elevations. Precipitation will manifest as snow below 1300-1400 meters and rain above. Winds will start weak but may strengthen to moderate levels in exposed areas, blowing from the west-northwest. At an altitude of 1200 meters, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 5°C, while at 2000 meters, temperatures are forecasted to drop to approximately minus 2°C
Along the shores of the Black Sea, cloudy skies will dominate the scenery, albeit with minimal precipitation expected. A gentle northwest wind will sweep the coastal regions, while the southern areas may experience a breeze from the east. Maximum temperatures along the coast are predicted to range from 8°C to 11°C, with the sea temperature hovering between 8°C and 9°C, resulting in a moderate sea swell of 2 points.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria
Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria
Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with a group of like-minded activists, took a bold stance by blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament,
The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stark warning today, as the European Union finds itself woefully unprepared to confront the escalating threats posed by climate change
The meteorological forecast for March 11 unveils a series of unexpected weather patterns set to sweep across various regions
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion