The Legendary Armin Van Buuren in Sofia on August 30th

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:18
Bulgaria: The Legendary Armin Van Buuren in Sofia on August 30th

The set of the five-time winner of the title 'Best DJ in the World' is part of the Sofia Solid series.

At the end of the summer, the five-time winner of the title 'Best DJ in the World' and a definite favorite of the Bulgarian audience, Armin Van Buuren, will arrive in Sofia. His set on August 30th at Arena Sofia (Stolichen Kolodrum) is part of the concert series by Fest Team – Sofia Solid 2024. Tickets go on sale today in the ticketstation.bg network.

The sensational Dutchman will take to the stage at Borisova Gradina on August 30th, shortly after the release of his latest album. "Breathe In" came out at the beginning of 2024 on the artist's label, Armada Music – the largest independent dance music label in the world and the recipient of numerous awards such as "Best Global Record Label" from the International Dance Music Awards and a spot in the Top 10 of Mixmag's "Label Of The Decade" ranking. Armin Van Buuren's ninth album is strongly connected to meditation and the important role it plays in the artist's life. "Breathe In" is a continuation of "Feel Again" and marks the next chapter in the inspiring career of the Dutchman, radiating positivity, open-mindedness, and unity. The album celebrates life and serves as a reminder of how music and dancing continue to bring people together.

Born in the Netherlands, Armin was drawn to electronic sounds from a young age, and by the age of 14, he was already making music. His show "A State of Trance" has won awards for "Best Radio Show," while Armin himself has been named the number 1 DJ in the DJ MAG Top 100 five times. His numerous performances include iconic venues such as the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Hï Ibiza Club, and many others, as well as festivals like Tomorrowland (Belgium), Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, New York), Untold Festival (Romania), Ultra Music Festival (Miami), and events worldwide. Armin is also the first solo artist in dance music to headline Madison Square Garden and undoubtedly the DJ who changed the perception of party experiences for Bulgarian and global audiences with his spectacular performances.

His set in Sofia is part of his 2024 tour, which includes headline sets at Tomorrowland, Ultra festivals in Miami (USA), Santiago (Chile), Lima (Peru), as well as editions in Australia, SAGA Festival, Parookaville, and others. Tickets for the live show are already on sale at Ticketstation.bg, with a limited number available to Fest Club members for 55 BGN, standard tickets starting at 66 BGN, and a limited number of VIP tickets available at 200 BGN.

For more information, you can visit the event on Facebook, as well as on festteam.bg and social media.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: armin, sofia, solid, tickets

Related Articles:

Increased Police Presence Planned for Sofia's Central Areas Amid Security Concerns

In response to growing security concerns in the heart of Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior has announced plans to bolster police presence in key areas, including the vicinity stretching from the Central Station to Maria Luisa Blvd. and the bustling pede

Politics | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Security Chief: Incidents in Sofia Not Ethnically Motivated

During an extraordinary meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council focused on security concerns in the Bulgarian capital, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zhivko Kotsev, emphasized that recent incidents involving foreigners in Sofia were n

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:17

New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku

The cabinet has designated "Bulgaria Air" JSC as the official air carrier for the international route linking Sofia with Baku

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47

Don't Miss Out: JUDAS PRIEST Returns to Bulgaria on July 19th

The grand concert production will take place at Arena Sofia Hall

Society | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:24

Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated

A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Tonight's Premiere: The 28th Sofia Film Fest Begins at National Palace of Culture Hall 1

The 28th edition of the "Sofia Film Fest" starts tonight at 7 p.m. in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). The festival will open with the screening of "Klopka," a compelling film by director Nadezhda Koseva that promises to captivate viewers w

Society | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will be enveloped in clouds, offering little respite from the persistent overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:14

Bulgaria Declares 2 Days of National Mourning for Patriarch Neophyte

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Council of Ministers have unveiled the schedule for the funeral proceedings of Patriarch Neophyte, who passed away on Wednesday evening

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 18:02

Security Chief: Incidents in Sofia Not Ethnically Motivated

During an extraordinary meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council focused on security concerns in the Bulgarian capital, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zhivko Kotsev, emphasized that recent incidents involving foreigners in Sofia were n

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 13:17

“Dune: Part Two” Reigns Supreme in Bulgarian Cinemas

In a cinematic landscape marked by an array of captivating releases, one sequel stands out as the reigning champion. Frank Herbert's iconic novel, "Dune: Part Two", continues to enthrall audiences, securing its position as the most-watched film in the cou

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:16

"Electrohold" Introduces Convenient Online Payment Option for Electricity Bills in Western Bulgaria

Residents of Western Bulgaria serviced by the electricity distribution company "Electrohold" now have a hassle-free way to settle their electricity bills online

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:10

Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average

Society » Health | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria