The Legendary Armin Van Buuren in Sofia on August 30th

The set of the five-time winner of the title 'Best DJ in the World' is part of the Sofia Solid series.

At the end of the summer, the five-time winner of the title 'Best DJ in the World' and a definite favorite of the Bulgarian audience, Armin Van Buuren, will arrive in Sofia. His set on August 30th at Arena Sofia (Stolichen Kolodrum) is part of the concert series by Fest Team – Sofia Solid 2024. Tickets go on sale today in the ticketstation.bg network.

The sensational Dutchman will take to the stage at Borisova Gradina on August 30th, shortly after the release of his latest album. "Breathe In" came out at the beginning of 2024 on the artist's label, Armada Music – the largest independent dance music label in the world and the recipient of numerous awards such as "Best Global Record Label" from the International Dance Music Awards and a spot in the Top 10 of Mixmag's "Label Of The Decade" ranking. Armin Van Buuren's ninth album is strongly connected to meditation and the important role it plays in the artist's life. "Breathe In" is a continuation of "Feel Again" and marks the next chapter in the inspiring career of the Dutchman, radiating positivity, open-mindedness, and unity. The album celebrates life and serves as a reminder of how music and dancing continue to bring people together.

Born in the Netherlands, Armin was drawn to electronic sounds from a young age, and by the age of 14, he was already making music. His show "A State of Trance" has won awards for "Best Radio Show," while Armin himself has been named the number 1 DJ in the DJ MAG Top 100 five times. His numerous performances include iconic venues such as the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Hï Ibiza Club, and many others, as well as festivals like Tomorrowland (Belgium), Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas, New York), Untold Festival (Romania), Ultra Music Festival (Miami), and events worldwide. Armin is also the first solo artist in dance music to headline Madison Square Garden and undoubtedly the DJ who changed the perception of party experiences for Bulgarian and global audiences with his spectacular performances.

His set in Sofia is part of his 2024 tour, which includes headline sets at Tomorrowland, Ultra festivals in Miami (USA), Santiago (Chile), Lima (Peru), as well as editions in Australia, SAGA Festival, Parookaville, and others. Tickets for the live show are already on sale at Ticketstation.bg, with a limited number available to Fest Club members for 55 BGN, standard tickets starting at 66 BGN, and a limited number of VIP tickets available at 200 BGN.

For more information, you can visit the event on Facebook, as well as on festteam.bg and social media.