Security Chief: Incidents in Sofia Not Ethnically Motivated

During an extraordinary meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council focused on security concerns in the Bulgarian capital, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zhivko Kotsev, emphasized that recent incidents involving foreigners in Sofia were not ethnically driven. Kotsev highlighted that the priority remains ensuring the safety and tranquility of both residents and tourists in the city.

Addressing the specific incidents on March 6 and 8, Kotsev clarified that they were criminal in nature rather than ethnically motivated. He stated that the altercation on March 6 was a fight between two groups who were acquainted with each other, while the incident on March 8 involved robbery. The perpetrators, who are minors, have been apprehended and charged, with detention for up to 72 hours.

Echoing Kotsev's sentiments, Director of the State Security Service, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, underscored the importance of citizens as partners in combating crime. Nikolov emphasized the necessity of maintaining legal order in the capital, noting a decrease in registered crimes over the past year.

Mayor Vasil Terziev cautioned against politicizing the issue of security in Sofia and urged a data-driven approach to finding solutions. He emphasized the danger of creating political narratives without comprehensive information and stressed the need for a sober assessment of the situation.

Terziev emphasized that incidents involving foreign citizens should not overshadow the broader security concerns in the city. He underscored the importance of maintaining order and announced plans to enhance video surveillance as part of efforts to address security challenges.

Whi;e discussions continue on the security situation in Sofia, stakeholders are urged to prioritize collaboration and evidence-based decision-making to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.