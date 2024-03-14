“Dune: Part Two” Reigns Supreme in Bulgarian Cinemas

In a cinematic landscape marked by an array of captivating releases, one sequel stands out as the reigning champion. Frank Herbert's iconic novel, "Dune: Part Two", continues to enthrall audiences, securing its position as the most-watched film in the country, reported by BTA. With a mesmerizing portrayal of Paul Atreides's transition from defense to offense, the sequel has captured the imagination of 83,232 viewers, generating a staggering revenue of BGN 1,218,080 in just ten days.

Following closely behind is the long-awaited premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 4", a beloved animation that has crossed oceans to captivate audiences worldwide. With the lovable Po returning as the unlikely martial arts master, the film has enchanted 9,587 viewers and earned BGN 154,028 at the box office.

Meanwhile, the touching tale of "Chauncey " explores the significance of imaginary friends in children's lives, resonating with 3,848 viewers and garnering BGN 48,725 in ticket sales. In fourth place, the action-packed sequel "The Three Musketeers: Milady" continues to thrill audiences with its daring escapades, attracting 2,314 viewers and earning BGN 30,864.

Adding a dose of whimsy to the lineup, "Dogs at the Opera" follows the adventures of Samson and Margot as they embark on a quest to recover a stolen crown, captivating 12,933 viewers and accumulating BGN 147,016 in revenue.

Amidst the cinematic tapestry, the enduring appeal of "Love to hate you" persists, drawing in 51,547 viewers who have embraced the journey of Bea and Ben as they navigate the complexities of love and hate. Similarly, "Madame Web" offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Cassandra Webb, portrayed by Dakota Johnson, as she grapples with newfound clairvoyant abilities, captivating 19,165 viewers and amassing BGN 269,397 in revenue.

Amid this diverse array of offerings, the Bulgarian film "German Lessons" tells the poignant story of Nikola's quest for a fresh start in Germany, resonating with 8,587 viewers and earning BGN 100,910 in ticket sales.

Furthermore, the fifth premiere of the weekend, "Zone of Interest", delves into the harrowing realities faced by the Höss family near the Auschwitz concentration camp, drawing 754 viewers and generating BGN 9,768 in revenue.

Rounding off the top ten is the enchanting musical "Wonka", featuring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic Willy Wonka, which has captivated 75,237 viewers and earned BGN 919,742 over three months in cinemas.

Over the past weekend, cinemas welcomed a combined audience of 50,568 viewers, with "Dune 2" accounting for half of that attendance. Comparatively, in the same period last year, movies attracted 59,382 viewers.