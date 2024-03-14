Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian Training Ground in Luhansk: At Least 10 Dead

UKRAINE | March 14, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Military Strikes Russian Training Ground in Luhansk: At Least 10 Dead @Pixabay

Reports from the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA indicate that the Ukrainian military launched an attack on a training ground in the Luhansk region, which is currently occupied by Russian forces. The assault, carried out with unidentified rockets, resulted in at least 10 casualties, according to ASTRA. The exact number of fatalities and injuries remains uncertain.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 13 near the village of Trekhizbenka, where the military training ground was targeted by the Ukrainian military. The attack underscores the ongoing conflict in the region and the escalating tensions between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have reported significant success in neutralizing Russian invaders over the past 24 hours. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 970 Russian combatants were neutralized on March 13 alone, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing military operations.

As of March 14, 2024, Russia's total combat losses in the war are estimated to be approximately 427,840 individuals, according to the General Staff's summary on Facebook.

In addition to the recent attack, concerns remain about the possibility of further Russian offensive operations. The Institute for the Study of War has warned that Russian forces may resume their offensive and continue to advance into the Avdiivka area.

