"Electrohold" Introduces Convenient Online Payment Option for Electricity Bills in Western Bulgaria

Residents of Western Bulgaria serviced by the electricity distribution company "Electrohold" now have a hassle-free way to settle their electricity bills online. The company has announced the launch of a virtual point-of-sale (POS) terminal on its website, allowing customers to make payments without the need for registration. By simply entering their customer number, users can complete transactions securely and efficiently.

Upon making a payment, customers have the option to download a receipt for their records directly from the website. For added convenience, those who wish to save their payment details for future transactions can opt to provide their email address and phone number. Additionally, users will receive receipts for paid invoices via email, ensuring transparency and accountability in the payment process.

The introduction of this online payment feature marks a significant advancement in customer service for "Electrohold." Previously, only customers registered for electronic invoices could avail themselves of online payment options. With this new initiative, the company aims to streamline the payment process and enhance accessibility for all customers.

Since its implementation in September 2023, the virtual POS terminal has seen widespread adoption, with nearly 10,000 monthly payments processed through the company's website. This demonstrates a growing preference among customers for digital payment solutions, reflecting the increasing reliance on online services in today's digital age.