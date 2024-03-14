Israeli Tank Kills Reuters Journalist in Lebanon, UN Investigation Reveals

A United Nations investigation has confirmed that an Israeli tank was responsible for the death of Reuters reporter Issam Abdallah in Lebanon last year. The investigation found that the tank fired two 120 mm projectiles at a group of journalists who were clearly identifiable, a blatant violation of international law.

As reported by Reuters, the UN investigation disclosed that there was no exchange of fire across the border between Israel and Lebanon for over 40 minutes preceding the incident on October 13. According to the findings, the shooting of civilians, particularly journalists, contravenes UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and international legal norms.

The 7-page document, prepared on February 27, underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the motive behind targeting journalists remains unclear.

Resolution 1701, enacted in 2006 to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah militants, mandated the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force to oversee the ceasefire along the 120-kilometer Blue Line of Demarcation between the two countries.

Aside from the tragic loss of Issam Abdallah, the tank's attack also resulted in injuries to six other journalists, as clarified by BTA.