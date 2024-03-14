Moldova Accuses Russia of Illegally Printing Ballots in Transnistria for Presidential Election

World | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Moldova Accuses Russia of Illegally Printing Ballots in Transnistria for Presidential Election

A high-ranking official from Moldova has accused Russia of violating the law by printing ballots in the separatist region of Transnistria ahead of Russia's upcoming presidential election, as reported by Reuters via BTA.

According to reports, Moldova's pro-European Union authorities have expressed their dissatisfaction by summoning the Russian ambassador to address the decision to establish six polling stations in the pro-Russian enclave. This move is deemed as a breach of an agreement that permits voting in only one polling station at the Russian embassy in Chisinau, the capital city.

The Russian ambassador rebuffed the allegations, asserting that Russia was merely providing an opportunity for the approximately 250,000 Russian citizens residing in Moldova to cast their votes.

Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Oleg Serebryan, raised concerns about the origin of the ballots, suggesting that they were likely printed in Transnistria to circumvent border controls. He emphasized the challenge of legally importing or exporting ballots across Moldova's controlled borders.

The presidential election in Russia is scheduled to take place from March 15 to 17, with incumbent President Vladimir Putin widely anticipated to secure victory, according to Reuters.

