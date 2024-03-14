US Sees Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria as Key Energy Initiative in Region

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy Conditions and Rain In Some Parts Of The Country
During a forum in Alexandroupolis, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, Jeffrey Payatt, highlighted the significance of a gas pipeline project through Bulgaria as the next pivotal step for energy development in the region. This initiative involves linking the gas connector with Bulgaria (IGB) to the dormant Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which historically transported Russian gas to the area.
The purpose of this endeavor is to facilitate the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various destinations, including Moldova, Ukraine, gas storage facilities in Ukraine, and onward to Central Europe and the Western Balkans, all at more stable prices, Payatt explained.
According to Payatt, as reported by ERT TV, this project holds the potential to assist Greece and the European Union in completely phasing out their reliance on Russian liquefied gas by 2027. While Russian liquefied gas is currently not under sanctions, there is a recommendation for each country to work towards ceasing imports.
The initiative signifies a strategic move towards enhancing energy security in the region and reducing dependence on a single source for gas supplies. With geopolitical tensions affecting energy markets, diversification of energy sources and supply routes is increasingly seen as imperative for ensuring stability and resilience.
