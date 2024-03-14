Ukraine to Receive Crucial Artillery Shells Through Czech-Led Initiative

An initiative led by the Czech Republic is set to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities as it grapples with the ongoing war against Russian forces. The plan, which entails the delivery of hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to Ukrainian troops, is slated to commence by June at the latest, according to a senior Czech official.

Tomas Pojar, national security adviser, affirmed that the first batches of artillery shells under the "Czech Ammunition Initiative" are expected to reach Ukraine within the specified timeline, marking a significant development in the country's efforts to fortify its defenses.

The Czech-led initiative gained traction following Prague's discovery of 800,000 artillery shells in third countries earlier this year. With funding secured from allies, the Czech Republic aims to kick off the deliveries by purchasing the first batch of 300,000 shells by March 8. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine expressed anticipation for a detailed delivery plan from Czech counterparts, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Ukraine's reliance on Western military aid has become increasingly pronounced amid the full-scale war initiated by Russia in February 2022. However, delays in a major US military aid package have exacerbated ammunition shortages, underscoring the critical need for initiatives such as the Czech-led effort.

The European Union has also stepped up its support for Ukraine, pledging five billion euros for military assistance. A revamp of the EU-run assistance fund, endorsed by ambassadors from the bloc's 27 member countries, reflects a unified commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The EU's resolve to aid Ukraine comes amid ongoing struggles to ramp up weapons and ammunition production within the bloc's defense industry. While efforts to navigate logistical challenges persist, the EU remains steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.