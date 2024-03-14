Outcry Erupts as US Congress Moves to Ban TikTok

March 14, 2024
Bulgaria: Outcry Erupts as US Congress Moves to Ban TikTok @Pixabay

The decision by the US Congress to greenlight a law that could potentially spell the end of TikTok's presence in the United States has sparked intense reactions from various quarters.

Shou Zi Chew CEO of the popular social networking platform, wasted no time in rallying TikTok users to voice their discontent and rally against the looming ban. Chu condemned the move as an act of censorship and a violation of constitutional rights, warning of the dire consequences, including widespread job losses, should the app be banned.

Under the proposed legislation, Byte Dance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, is mandated to divest its shares within a tight six-month timeframe. Failure to comply would result in the outright ban of TikTok within US borders. However, the bill must first pass through the Senate before becoming law. Lawmakers in the US have long harbored concerns that the Chinese-owned app could be exploited for espionage purposes by Beijing.

TikTok vehemently denies any ties to the Chinese authorities, rebuffing allegations of espionage. Notably, both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have expressed reservations about the app. Despite this, Biden, during his presidential campaign, even established a profile on the platform.

