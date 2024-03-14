In a move to rally support for his inevitable victory in the upcoming presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon voters, including those in annexed regions of Ukraine, to unite in shaping Russia's future through their ballots, reported by Reuters.

Addressing the nation in a video broadcast, Putin emphasized the importance of cohesion and collective progress, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote over the next three days. Despite facing nominal opposition, Putin remains poised to secure another term, backed by a majority of Russians according to recent polls.

Notably, two candidates advocating for an end to the conflict in Ukraine were deemed ineligible to run, leaving the incumbent largely unchallenged. Putin refrained from acknowledging the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as anything but a "special military operation", emphasizing instead the desire for a strong, prosperous Russia.

Putin's call to vote was particularly directed at residents of eastern and southern Ukraine, now under Russian control, where he emphasized the significance of patriotic sentiment in shaping the political landscape. He lauded those who voted for annexation in the disputed referendums of 2022, positioning them as exemplars of Russian patriotism.

Despite territorial gains by Ukrainian forces in 2022, Russian troops continue to hold strategic positions, with recent advancements in Avdiivka showcasing Moscow's persistence in the region. Putin's rhetoric underscores the enduring resolve of those in the annexed territories, framing their participation in the electoral process as integral to Russia's future.