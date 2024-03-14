Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average, highlighting persistent challenges in child healthcare, a recent report reveals.

Released by the UNICEF-Bulgaria press office, the latest report from the United Nations Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation sheds light on Bulgaria's strides and setbacks in child healthcare. Over the period from 2000 to 2022, Bulgaria witnessed a significant decline in infant mortality, with the under-five mortality rate dropping from 18 per 1,000 to 5 per 1,000.

However, the report underscores that while these figures represent progress, Bulgaria still lags behind the EU average. Specifically, the infant mortality rate for children under one year sits at 4.8 per 1,000, considerably higher than the EU average of 3.2 per 1,000 recorded in 2021.

The data also exposes glaring regional disparities within Bulgaria, with certain districts such as Sliven and Montana reporting rates more than double the national average, indicating the need for targeted interventions and resources in these areas.

Commenting on the report's findings, Christina de Bruin, UNICEF's representative in Bulgaria, emphasized the significance of sustained investment in the country's primary healthcare system. She stressed the importance of implementing community-based patronage care systems to ensure that all children and families in need receive essential healthcare services.

While acknowledging Bulgaria's progress over the past decades, de Bruin highlighted the urgent need for continued efforts to bridge the gap between Bulgaria's infant mortality rates and those of its EU counterparts.