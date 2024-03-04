Earthquake Rocks Montenegro: Eyewitnesses Describe Frightening Scenes

Montenegro was jolted awake by a powerful earthquake in the early hours of this morning, sending shockwaves across the region. According to reports from various seismological agencies, the earthquake measured between 5.3 and 5.7 on the Richter scale, striking fear into the hearts of residents.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 76 km from the capital city of Podgorica, with a depth of 10 km, amplifying its impact across the country. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and destruction as the tremors reverberated through the area.

Although the full extent of casualties and material damage is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest that the earthquake lasted for at least 30 seconds, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Witnesses recounted how objects fell, buildings shook, and panic gripped the population as they scrambled for safety.

The tremors were felt far and wide, extending across a radius of 200 km and reaching neighboring countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Kosovo. The seismic activity serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable forces of nature and the importance of preparedness in the face of such disasters.

Authorities are assessing the aftermath of the earthquake and are working to provide assistance to affected areas, communities are coming together in solidarity, offering support and comfort to those in need