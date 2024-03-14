Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices

Business » FINANCE | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices @Pixabay

Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita, as revealed by financial expert Max Baklayan in an interview with BNR. Against the backdrop of soaring gold prices on the stock exchange, Bulgarians are showcasing a remarkable affinity for physical investment gold, driving significant demand in the market.

Baklayan attributes the recent surge in gold prices to a confluence of global factors, including the uncertainty surrounding the US elections and geopolitical tensions. The price of gold has skyrocketed to a record high of ,192 per troy ounce, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's contemplation of interest rate cuts and escalating conflicts worldwide.

Amidst a backdrop of internal political discord in the US and lackluster economic indicators in both the US and Europe, gold has emerged as a safe-haven asset, drawing heightened interest from investors worldwide. Notably, BRICS member states have displayed a notable appetite for investment gold, collectively purchasing over 800 tons from their central banks in 2023 alone.

Intriguingly, Bulgarians stand out for their substantial per capita ownership of investment gold, trailing only behind Germany and Poland in Europe. This distinction underscores the nation's robust interest in tangible assets, reflecting a broader trend of diversification and risk mitigation among investors.

Baklayan underscores the distinction between paper gold markets and physical gold ownership, emphasizing the tangible demand evident in the latter. Bulgarians' significant presence in the physical gold market underscores their steadfast commitment to wealth preservation and investment diversification.

econ.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, gold, investment, trends

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average

Society » Health | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

European Commission Presses Ahead with Four Criminal Cases Against Bulgaria

In a move underscoring its commitment to upholding European Union regulations, the European Commission has intensified its scrutiny of Bulgaria, pressing the nation on various fronts ranging from counterterrorism measures to environmental protectionр BTA

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Clarity on Schengen Land Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Expected Post-EU Elections

Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:35

Bulgarians Firm on EU Membership Despite Growing Skepticism, Survey Finds

A recent study conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency unveils insights into Bulgarian sentiments regarding European Union (EU) membership and its policies

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Dispels Notion of Increased Migration Pressure

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov refuted claims of heightened migration pressure on Bulgaria, asserting that the country is experiencing a steady decline in such incidents

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria: Gasoline Up 3 Cents, Diesel Rises by 6 Cents/Liter in Last Month

Consumers may have noticed a slight uptick in fuel prices over the past month, with gasoline and diesel seeing modest increases in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:47

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has surged to a new record high, surpassing $70,000 for the first time and reaching a peak of around $71,300,

Business » Finance | March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:16

Bulgaria's Economy Grows by 1.8% in 2023

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released preliminary data revealing that Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a modest growth of 1.8% in real terms in 2023

Business » Finance | March 8, 2024, Friday // 13:21

Gender Wage Gap: Women's Salaries 12.6% Lower in Bulgaria

According to data from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research at the National Council of National Statistics, women in Bulgaria receive wages that are on average 12.6 % lower than men, but in several economic sectors, the differences are signif

Business » Finance | March 8, 2024, Friday // 10:10

Bulgaria and EU Witness Retail Sales Surge in January

Recent data from Eurostat reveals a slight uptick in retail sales across the Eurozone and the European Union in January 2024, marking a recovery from the previous month's decline

Business » Finance | March 6, 2024, Wednesday // 13:20

Economic Sentiment Wavers in EU and Bulgaria Amidst Uncertainty

Economic sentiment in both the European Union and Bulgaria experienced some turbulence in February, reflecting ongoing uncertainties surrounding economic recovery and global challenges

Business » Finance | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria