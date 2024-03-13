Bulgarian President Prepares to Hand Over Mandate on Friday Amidst Political Negotiations

President Rumen Radev is poised to issue a mandate for cabinet formation to an individual designated by GERB, the largest parliamentary group, on March 15th. This decision comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's resignation on March 5th, which initiated the process of government rotation.

The intricacies of this transition stem from a prior agreement between the coalition We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and GERB, wherein Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel were slated to alternate as prime minister and deputy prime minister over a nine-month period. This accord was established in a joint declaration on June 6, 2023, following the formation of the Denkov government.

Amidst ongoing negotiations between GERB and WCC-DB, which have now entered their fifth day, both parties have offered terse yet optimistic remarks regarding the progress of talks. While the outcomes of these discussions remain undisclosed, it has been revealed that two key documents are under consideration: the WCC-DB memorandum and the GERB coalition agreement. However, the exact implications for the composition of the Council of Ministers remain uncertain at this juncture.

While the nation awaits further developments in the political arena, all eyes are on the impending appointment by President Radev and the potential ramifications it holds for Bulgaria's governance structure.