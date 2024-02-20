No Fees For Students And Doctoral Candidates In Higher Education Institutions In 2024

The government has decided to eliminate fees for students and doctoral students in public higher education institutions this year. This decision, proposed changes to the Higher Education Act (HEA), aims to enhance students' access to higher education and to make public higher education institutions more appealing to prospective students who are considering whether to continue their education abroad or in Bulgaria. With the elimination of fees for undergraduates and PhD students, the corresponding tuition costs will be covered by the state, with an estimated cost of nearly BGN 136 million for 2024.

To implement this decision, the annual fee paid by students and doctoral students will be reduced to half of the amount approved for the year 2023/2024. Additional funds will be allocated by the Council of Ministers to universities and scientific organizations authorized to conduct training for doctoral degrees within one month of the changes to the Law on Higher Education coming into force. These funds will compensate them for the reduced fee income.

Within two months, higher education institutions and scientific organizations must refund the difference to students and doctoral students who have already paid annual fees exceeding half of the approved amount for the year 2023/2024. This measure ensures that students and doctoral students are not financially burdened by the changes and receive appropriate refunds for any excess payments made.