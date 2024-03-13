Fatal Russian Drone Strike Claims Lives in Sumy and Donetsk Regions

A recent assault carried out by Russian forces using drones and explosives has resulted in new casualties in Ukraine's Sumy and Donetsk regions, claiming the lives of at least three individuals.

Reports indicate that Mirnohrad, located in the Donetsk region, bore the brunt of the attack, where two fatalities and five injuries were reported by local authorities.

Rescuers found the body of the second dead person while removing the rubble of a five-storey building in Sumy, - State Emergency Service of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ClH0n84K4I — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2024

Similarly, in Sumy, a residential area was targeted by a drone strike, resulting in one fatality and leaving eight others wounded. There are fears that additional individuals may be trapped beneath the rubble of the affected building.

The assault caused extensive damage to a five-story residential block, with approximately 30 apartments affected, half of them severely damaged.

These tragic events serve as yet another grim reminder of the ongoing war in the region, highlighting the devastating impact it continues to have on civilians caught in the crossfire.