Tragic Collision Near Dobrich Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured
A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured, shaking the community and prompting swift emergency response efforts. The collision occurred today around 1:00 p.m. on the road between the villages of Paskalevo and Rosenovo.
Initial reports indicate that the accident involved a passenger car and a forestry truck, which collided head-on with tragic consequences. The car, bearing foreign registration, was occupied by three individuals, while the truck was transporting seven forest employees.
Emergency services, including police officers and multiple ambulances, rushed to the scene to assist the victims and manage the aftermath of the collision. Of the eight individuals injured in the accident, four are in critical condition with severe injuries, necessitating intensive care treatment.
The force of the collision was such that the truck split in two, with debris scattered into the ditches on either side of the road. The car involved in the accident suffered significant damage, ending up in the ditch alongside the wreckage of the truck.
