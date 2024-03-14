Billionaire Clive Palmer's Blueprint for Titanic II Construction

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44
Bulgaria: Billionaire Clive Palmer's Blueprint for Titanic II Construction Pixabay

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has spearheaded the effort to build Titanic II for more than ten years—a recreation of the iconic vessel that tragically sank in 1912, claiming over 2,200 lives. Despite encountering challenges, notably from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmer persists in his determination to see the project through, emphasizing his dedication to the endeavor beyond financial motives.

"It's much more fun to build the 'Titanic' than to sit at home and count my money", he told local media with the candid honesty of a person who earns nearly half a billion dollars annually from mining concession fees.

Palmer initiated his "Titanic 2" project in 2012 and recommenced it in 2018. Presently, six years afterward, he is rekindling the endeavor for the third occasion. In his view, the focus isn't on generating profits but rather on deciding where to allocate resources.

Yet, Palmer's journey towards Titanic II has not been without its share of challenges. Engaging in legal battles against state and federal governments, including lawsuits over border closures and mining disputes, Palmer has emerged as a controversial figure in Australian politics and law. Despite setbacks, his resolve to overcome obstacles and push forward with his vision remains unyielding.

As the world emerges from the shadow of the pandemic and cruise ships once again set sail, Palmer sees an opportune moment to revive his Titanic dream. With plans to commence construction in 2025, Palmer aims to ensure that Titanic II adheres to modern regulations while preserving the authenticity and grandeur of the original vessel.

Beyond its symbolic significance, Titanic II holds the promise of rekindling the spirit of exploration and adventure, inviting passengers to embark on a journey through time. With meticulous attention to detail, the ship's design reflects the opulence and elegance of the early 20th century, offering passengers an immersive experience reminiscent of a bygone era.

Despite the tragic fate of the original Titanic, Palmer envisions Titanic II as a vessel of peace and unity. In a world plagued by conflict and division, he sees the potential for Titanic II to serve as a beacon of hope, fostering goodwill and understanding among nations. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: titanic II, palmer, replica, peace

Related Articles:

Ukraine Contemplates Peace Talks: To Invite Russia or Not?

|

Sofia Stands for Peace: March in Solidarity with Palestine

|

Kremlin: No Peace Talks on Kyiv's Terms!

|

Israel-Palestine: No Lasting Peace by Force

|

Day 614 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Many Delegates came to Malta for the Peace Plan Talks

|

Bulgaria: Prayer for Peace in the Sofia Synagogue

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church Begins Transition After Patriarch Neophyte's Passing

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church faces a period of transition following the untimely death of Patriarch Neophyte. In an extraordinary meeting convened by the Holy Synod today

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:15

Shocking News: Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte Has Passed Away

Patriarch Neophyte, the esteemed head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, has passed away at the age of 78 after battling a severe illness

Society » Obituaries | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 23:26

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Government Proposes Costlier 'Civil Liability' for High-Risk Drivers

The Bulgarian government has endorsed changes to the Insurance Code today, suggesting that drivers who cause more accidents should face higher premiums for compulsory third-party insurance

Society | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:31

No Fees For Students And Doctoral Candidates In Higher Education Institutions In 2024

The government has decided to abolish fees for students and doctoral students in public higher education institutions this year

Society » Education | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Tragic Collision Near Dobrich Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured

A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria