GERB Leads in Bulgarian Pre-Election Polling for European Parliament

With the European elections looming three months away, Bulgaria's political landscape is taking shape, with the GERB party leading the pack, according to a recent study by "Alpha Research." The survey reveals that 22.6% of voters would support GERB, while the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) party closely follows with 19.9% of voter support.

In the event of early parliamentary elections, GERB's lead widens slightly, garnering 23.7% of the vote compared to WCC-DB's 19.2%. Meanwhile, "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) trail behind with 13.2% and 8.6% support respectively in the Euro vote, reflecting similar numbers in national elections.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) also register notable figures, with 8.4% and 4.9% support in the Euro vote, and 9.7% and 5.1% respectively in national elections.

However, amidst these political standings lies a broader sentiment regarding Bulgaria's European affiliation. Despite growing skepticism towards the European Union's governance and policies, approximately 60% of Bulgarians remain steadfast in their support for EU membership.

The study highlights a nuanced perspective among Bulgarians regarding European policies. While certain aspects, such as the ability to seek recourse at the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg and opportunities for labor migration within the EU, receive widespread approval, others face criticism.

Notably, proposals related to migration policy, agricultural policy, and the increasing powers of the European Commission draw significant disapproval from Bulgarian citizens. Concerns surrounding the Green transition and European aid to Ukraine also reveal mixed sentiments among the populace.

The research, conducted from March 1st to 7th, 2024, by "Alpha Research," involved 1,000 adult citizens across Bulgaria. The study utilized a stratified two-stage sample and collected data through direct standardized interviews.