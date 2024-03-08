New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku

Business » TOURISM | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47
Bulgaria: New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku @Wikimedia Commons

The cabinet has designated "Bulgaria Air" JSC as the official air carrier for the international route linking Sofia with Baku. This strategic decision aims to facilitate easier travel between the two nations while opening up new avenues for business and transit passengers.

The announcement comes as "Bulgaria Air" expresses its readiness to commence regular passenger flights along the Sofia - Baku - Sofia route, with plans for biweekly operations. This initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening the connectivity between Bulgaria and the Caspian Sea region, offering travelers enhanced accessibility and convenience.

By establishing a regular air line between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, both countries stand to benefit from increased opportunities for tourism, trade, and economic cooperation. Citizens will enjoy greater ease of travel, while transit passengers from neighboring countries will be attracted to the seamless connectivity offered by this new air route.

