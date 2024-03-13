Finnish PM Warns of Russian Preparation for Prolonged Conflict with West
Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has sounded the alarm, asserting that Russia is gearing up for a protracted confrontation with Western nations. Orpo's remarks, delivered today, underscore growing concerns about the geopolitical landscape and the imperative for enhanced European defense measures.
According to Reuters, Orpo emphasized the need for increased funding and coordinated defense efforts across Europe in response to Russia's perceived preparations for sustained conflict. He called upon European leaders to prioritize defense spending and bolster coordination to effectively address the looming threat posed by Russia.
In a stark warning, Orpo highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments regarding Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, dismissing it as a "senseless step" and announcing plans to deploy military assets along the border with Finland. This move underscores the gravity of the situation and reinforces the urgency for proactive defense measures within Europe.
Speaking before the European Parliament, Orpo underscored the significance of acknowledging Russia's persistent military threat to Europe and emphasized the need for a united response from the 27-member EU. He urged European nations to take responsibility for their defense and cautioned against complacency in the face of evolving security challenges.
"Russia is clearly preparing for a prolonged conflict with the West," Orpo declared, urging decisive action to mitigate the looming danger. He stressed that failure to respond adequately to this challenge could lead to heightened risks and the looming specter of attack in the coming years.
