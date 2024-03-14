Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers Pixabay

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria. The temperatures are expected to range between 4°C and 12°C, with Sofia marking lows of 4°C and highs around 9°C.

For those residing along the Black Sea coast, expect the clouds to loom heavily, accompanied by scattered rain showers. The rainfall will be more pronounced along the southern coast. Adding to the mix, a moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will be blowing, making the weather seem even more biting. Temperatures along the coast will hover between 8°C and 11°C, mirroring the chilly seawater temperatures.

Heading to the mountains, cloudy and foggy conditions are expected, particularly at the mountaintops. Rain and snow are on the agenda, especially above 1,400 meters. By evening, snow showers are expected to diminish and cease in numerous locations. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail, with temperatures reaching approximately 4°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to -2°C at 2,000 meters altitude.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, forecast, rain, cloudy

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average

Society » Health | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices

Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita

Business » Finance | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57

European Commission Presses Ahead with Four Criminal Cases Against Bulgaria

In a move underscoring its commitment to upholding European Union regulations, the European Commission has intensified its scrutiny of Bulgaria, pressing the nation on various fronts ranging from counterterrorism measures to environmental protectionр BTA

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Clarity on Schengen Land Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Expected Post-EU Elections

Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:35

Bulgarians Firm on EU Membership Despite Growing Skepticism, Survey Finds

A recent study conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency unveils insights into Bulgarian sentiments regarding European Union (EU) membership and its policies

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Dispels Notion of Increased Migration Pressure

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov refuted claims of heightened migration pressure on Bulgaria, asserting that the country is experiencing a steady decline in such incidents

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria On March 13: Rain Showers and Chilly Conditions

Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:05

Weather In Bulgaria For March 12: Cloudy Conditions and Rainfall Across The Country

Anticipated is overcast weather coupled with rainfall, indicating an impending drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:06

Greta Thunberg Leads Climate Protest Blocking Swedish Parliament Entrances

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, along with a group of like-minded activists, took a bold stance by blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament,

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 17:03

Facing the Heat: Europe's Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Response

The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stark warning today, as the European Union finds itself woefully unprepared to confront the escalating threats posed by climate change

Society » Environment | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:15

Weather In Bulgaria For March 11: Rain and Snow Expected

The meteorological forecast for March 11 unveils a series of unexpected weather patterns set to sweep across various regions

Society » Environment | March 10, 2024, Sunday // 20:24

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Spells Ahead

Planning your activities for March 9-10? Here's what you need to know about the weather forecast across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 8, 2024, Friday // 19:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria