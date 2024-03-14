Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria. The temperatures are expected to range between 4°C and 12°C, with Sofia marking lows of 4°C and highs around 9°C.

For those residing along the Black Sea coast, expect the clouds to loom heavily, accompanied by scattered rain showers. The rainfall will be more pronounced along the southern coast. Adding to the mix, a moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind will be blowing, making the weather seem even more biting. Temperatures along the coast will hover between 8°C and 11°C, mirroring the chilly seawater temperatures.

Heading to the mountains, cloudy and foggy conditions are expected, particularly at the mountaintops. Rain and snow are on the agenda, especially above 1,400 meters. By evening, snow showers are expected to diminish and cease in numerous locations. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will prevail, with temperatures reaching approximately 4°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to -2°C at 2,000 meters altitude.