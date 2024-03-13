Bulgarians Firm on EU Membership Despite Growing Skepticism, Survey Finds

A recent study conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency unveils insights into Bulgarian sentiments regarding European Union (EU) membership and its policies. The survey, conducted from March 1 to 7, 2024, involved 1000 adult citizens across the country, shedding light on prevailing attitudes towards Bulgaria's EU affiliation and perceptions of EU governance.

The findings reveal a resounding affirmation of EU membership among Bulgarians, with approximately 60% expressing unwavering support for the country's continued participation in the union. Despite this overarching endorsement, the study underscores a growing skepticism towards EU governance and policies, fueled by disparities in living standards and perceived inequality before the law.

According to the agency's analysis, 12% of adult Bulgarians fully approve of the EU's management, while 42% express partial approval, leaving a substantial 39% dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.

The survey highlights distinct patterns in Bulgarians' attitudes towards EU policies, with a clear preference for initiatives that promise tangible benefits and opportunities for advancement. Policies facilitating access to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in cases of rights violations and labor migration opportunities within EU member states garnered widespread approval, signaling a desire to leverage European integration for individual and collective gain.

However, public sentiment towards certain EU policies remains divided, with notable apprehension towards initiatives such as the Green transition and European aid to Ukraine. The survey underscores Bulgarians' sensitivity to issues of migration and sovereignty, with significant opposition to proposals for solidarity distribution of migrants and increased EC powers at the expense of national governments.

Furthermore, the study unveils a concerning trend of voter apathy towards European elections, with voter turnout dwindling over the years. Despite recognizing the personal and national benefits of EU membership, Bulgarians appear disillusioned with their ability to influence EU decision-making processes through electoral participation, posing challenges for democratic engagement and representation.