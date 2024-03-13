Don't Miss Out: JUDAS PRIEST Returns to Bulgaria on July 19th

The grand concert production will take place at Arena Sofia Hall

The buzz in the Bulgarian heavy metal scene and rumors of a possible new visit by Judas Priest to our country are confirmed. Heavy metal legends are coming for a concert at Arena Sofia (formerly Arena Armeec) on July 19, 2024, as part of their "Invincible Shield" tour celebrating their new album, and upon invitation by Fest Team. This summer, Sofia becomes part of the band's world tour, which has already kicked off in the United Kingdom and Ireland and continues across Europe and the USA.

Few artists have managed to rise to the heights of Judas Priest during their nearly 50-year career. Their presence in the music scene remains just as strong, evidenced by: millions of fans worldwide and here, their latest album "Firepower" from 2018, their highest-charting album to date, winning the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" in 2010, their well-deserved VH1 Rock Honors award, and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Judas Priest boasts a brilliant career spanning almost five decades and continues to demonstrate their enduring presence and influence in the music industry. From their groundbreaking albums like "Sin After Sin" and "British Steel" to the triumph of "Firepower", Judas Priest leaves an indelible mark on the genre. Furthermore, their distinctive aesthetic with leather and spike costumes has become a historical fashion trend, primarily led by the band's frontman and icon from Birmingham – Rob Halford.

Inducted rightfully into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, Judas Priest continues to break musical barriers. Throughout the past year, the band has been focused on their new studio album, which was released just a few days ago. "Invincible Shield", the nineteenth album for the band, features 14 expectedly great tracks that have already found their way onto the playlist of every self-respecting rock fan.

Tickets for the concert of the metal masters Judas Priest go on sale on Friday, March 15th, through the tickestation.bg network. The event is on Facebook.

For fans of rock and metal music in Bulgaria, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the richest and most diverse in many years. From concerts of hardcore machines like As I Lay Dying, to those of current bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Five Finger Death Punch, Spiritbox, and The Smile, to absolutely legendary names like KoЯn, Megadeth, Bruce Dickinson, and Judas Priest - the schedule of events from Fest Team is more than impressive and can be viewed in detail here.