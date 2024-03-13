Don't Miss Out: JUDAS PRIEST Returns to Bulgaria on July 19th

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Don't Miss Out: JUDAS PRIEST Returns to Bulgaria on July 19th

The grand concert production will take place at Arena Sofia Hall

The buzz in the Bulgarian heavy metal scene and rumors of a possible new visit by Judas Priest to our country are confirmed. Heavy metal legends are coming for a concert at Arena Sofia (formerly Arena Armeec) on July 19, 2024, as part of their "Invincible Shield" tour celebrating their new album, and upon invitation by Fest Team. This summer, Sofia becomes part of the band's world tour, which has already kicked off in the United Kingdom and Ireland and continues across Europe and the USA.

Few artists have managed to rise to the heights of Judas Priest during their nearly 50-year career. Their presence in the music scene remains just as strong, evidenced by: millions of fans worldwide and here, their latest album "Firepower" from 2018, their highest-charting album to date, winning the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" in 2010, their well-deserved VH1 Rock Honors award, and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Judas Priest boasts a brilliant career spanning almost five decades and continues to demonstrate their enduring presence and influence in the music industry. From their groundbreaking albums like "Sin After Sin" and "British Steel" to the triumph of "Firepower",  Judas Priest leaves an indelible mark on the genre. Furthermore, their distinctive aesthetic with leather and spike costumes has become a historical fashion trend, primarily led by the band's frontman and icon from Birmingham – Rob Halford.

Inducted rightfully into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year,  Judas Priest continues to break musical barriers. Throughout the past year, the band has been focused on their new studio album, which was released just a few days ago. "Invincible Shield", the nineteenth album for the band, features 14 expectedly great tracks that have already found their way onto the playlist of every self-respecting rock fan.

Tickets for the concert of the metal masters Judas Priest go on sale on Friday, March 15th, through the tickestation.bg network. The event is on Facebook.

For fans of rock and metal music in Bulgaria, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the richest and most diverse in many years. From concerts of hardcore machines like As I Lay Dying, to those of current bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Five Finger Death Punch, Spiritbox, and The Smile, to absolutely legendary names like KoЯn, Megadeth, Bruce Dickinson, and Judas Priest - the schedule of events from Fest Team is more than impressive and can be viewed in detail here.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: judaspriest, sofia, metal, concert

Related Articles:

New Route: Bulgaria Air to Connect Sofia with Baku

The cabinet has designated "Bulgaria Air" JSC as the official air carrier for the international route linking Sofia with Baku

Business » Tourism | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47

Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated

A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:02

Tonight's Premiere: The 28th Sofia Film Fest Begins at National Palace of Culture Hall 1

The 28th edition of the "Sofia Film Fest" starts tonight at 7 p.m. in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). The festival will open with the screening of "Klopka," a compelling film by director Nadezhda Koseva that promises to captivate viewers w

Society | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:35

Cracking Down on Improper Parking: Sofia Introduces Park Patrols

In Sofia, authorities have introduced the first-ever park patrol equipped with state-of-the-art technology

Society | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:49

Ministry of Internal Affairs Bolsters Police Presence in Sofia Amid Safety Concerns Related to Migrants

After recent incidents in the Bulgarian capital, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to bolster police presence in Sofia and other key areas

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 14:25

Tensions Rise in Sofia Amid Migrant-Related Incidents: Restaurateurs Call for Urgent Action

Following a series of violent altercations involving migrants in Sofia, Bulgarian restaurateurs are urging the Ministry of the Interior to take immediate measures to enhance security in the city

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church Begins Transition After Patriarch Neophyte's Passing

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church faces a period of transition following the untimely death of Patriarch Neophyte. In an extraordinary meeting convened by the Holy Synod today

Society | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:15

Shocking News: Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte Has Passed Away

Patriarch Neophyte, the esteemed head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, has passed away at the age of 78 after battling a severe illness

Society » Obituaries | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 23:26

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Government Proposes Costlier 'Civil Liability' for High-Risk Drivers

The Bulgarian government has endorsed changes to the Insurance Code today, suggesting that drivers who cause more accidents should face higher premiums for compulsory third-party insurance

Society | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:31

No Fees For Students And Doctoral Candidates In Higher Education Institutions In 2024

The government has decided to abolish fees for students and doctoral students in public higher education institutions this year

Society » Education | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Tragic Collision Near Dobrich Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured

A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria