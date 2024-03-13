Bulgaria's Interior Minister Dispels Notion of Increased Migration Pressure

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov refuted claims of heightened migration pressure on Bulgaria, asserting that the country is experiencing a steady decline in such incidents. Addressing concerns during a parliamentary hearing, Stoyanov emphasized that the current trend indicates a reduction rather than an escalation in migration activity.

In response to inquiries from MP Ivan Ivanov, Stoyanov provided insights into the state of migration along Bulgaria's borders, highlighting significant decreases in trespassing attempts and illegal migrant detentions compared to previous years. He revealed that since the onset of the year, authorities have thwarted 5,200 trespassing attempts at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, marking a notable decrease from the 15,600 incidents recorded during the same period last year.

Furthermore, Stoyanov disclosed that the number of illegal migrants detained within Bulgaria's interior has plummeted from 1,260 in 2023 to 260 this year, underscoring the effectiveness of border control measures and enforcement efforts.

In clarifying misconceptions surrounding migration dynamics, Stoyanov referenced a recent incident involving Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova, who expressed concerns about Bulgaria becoming a haven for criminals from Afghanistan and Syria. Stoyanov clarified that allegations of Bulgaria serving as a "punitive colony" were unfounded, citing instances where convicted felons, including Bulgarian citizens, were repatriated from Germany after serving sentences for their crimes.