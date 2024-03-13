Collision Involving Ukrainian Bus on Trakia Highway Leaves Five Injured

A harrowing accident unfolded on the Trakia highway, involving a truck and a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens, resulting in injuries and material damage. The incident, which occurred at 7:03 a.m., was swiftly reported to authorities, prompting a rapid response to the scene.

The collision transpired at the 89th kilometer mark of the highway, en route to Plovdiv, marking a distressing turn of events for those involved. Initial investigations suggest that the truck failed to maintain a safe distance, leading to its collision with the bus traveling ahead.

Among the casualties were five Ukrainian citizens, including the bus driver, who sustained injuries as a result of the impact. Although material damage was incurred by both vehicles, the primary concern remains the well-being of those affected by the accident.

In the aftermath of the collision, emergency protocols were swiftly implemented, with both vehicles relocated to the emergency lane. The area was promptly secured with cones and lights to ensure the safety of responders and passing motorists.

In a reassuring update, authorities confirmed that alcohol tests conducted on both drivers returned negative results, ruling out impairment as a contributing factor to the accident. Additionally, it was disclosed that the bus involved in the collision bore Ukrainian registration, shedding light on the nationality of the passengers affected.