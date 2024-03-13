Woman Whose Daughter Filmed Domestic Abuse Wants Husband Freed

The woman, whose daughter recorded her husband assaulting her mother, is seeking the release of her spouse.

Speaking on Bulgaria On Air, she stated that the incident was insignificant and common in every family, emphasizing her refusal to file a complaint against her husband.

The victim's mother, who shared the video on social media, revealed to Nova TV that her daughter was reliant on the man who consistently subjected her to harassment. She recounted receiving a call from her granddaughter after the incident captured on video, attempting to reach her daughter without success.

“The child sent me the clip and had written, “See”.The moment I went to the apartment, my son-in-law was quite aggressive. I asked him to leave, as the flat belongs to my daughter and is provided by me. He packed his belongings and left. I can't understand why my daughter doesn't want to file a complaint. I believe it's an addiction, he knows how to manipulate her. I want him to leave her alone so she can live peacefully", recounted the mother of the victim.

Contrarily, the man's mother asserts that the altercation involved harassment and violence from the woman towards the man.“The case is not as they describe it. They fought, and the clip only shows him hitting her, but actually, the version is that she reached for him with a knife and wanted to stab him in the stomach. He has never beaten her”, added the mother-in-law.

After a 24-hour manhunt, he was apprehended in Sofia and is now facing imminent charges. His wife had previously complained to him in 2019, initially concerning a physical assault. However, she later retracted her testimony, leading to the discontinuation of any pre-trial proceedings in the matter.