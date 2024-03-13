Woman Whose Daughter Filmed Domestic Abuse Wants Husband Freed

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Woman Whose Daughter Filmed Domestic Abuse Wants Husband Freed Pixabay

The woman, whose daughter recorded her husband assaulting her mother, is seeking the release of her spouse.

Speaking on Bulgaria On Air, she stated that the incident was insignificant and common in every family, emphasizing her refusal to file a complaint against her husband.

The victim's mother, who shared the video on social media, revealed to Nova TV that her daughter was reliant on the man who consistently subjected her to harassment. She recounted receiving a call from her granddaughter after the incident captured on video, attempting to reach her daughter without success.

“The child sent me the clip and had written, “See”.The moment I went to the apartment, my son-in-law was quite aggressive. I asked him to leave, as the flat belongs to my daughter and is provided by me. He packed his belongings and left. I can't understand why my daughter doesn't want to file a complaint. I believe it's an addiction, he knows how to manipulate her. I want him to leave her alone so she can live peacefully", recounted the mother of the victim.

Contrarily, the man's mother asserts that the altercation involved harassment and violence from the woman towards the man.“The case is not as they describe it. They fought, and the clip only shows him hitting her, but actually, the version is that she reached for him with a knife and wanted to stab him in the stomach. He has never beaten her”, added the mother-in-law.

After a 24-hour manhunt, he was apprehended in Sofia and is now facing imminent charges. His wife had previously complained to him in 2019, initially concerning a physical assault. However, she later retracted her testimony, leading to the discontinuation of any pre-trial proceedings in the matter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: domestic, abuse, conflict, woman

Related Articles:

Finnish PM Warns of Russian Preparation for Prolonged Conflict with West

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has sounded the alarm, asserting that Russia is gearing up for a protracted confrontation with Western nations

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33

French Troops Prepare for High-Intensity Conflict Amid Rising Tensions with Russia

French troops are undergoing rigorous training for a potential high-intensity conflict against a formidable adversary capable of matching their firepower

World » EU | March 8, 2024, Friday // 14:26

Russian General Warns of Potential Major War in Europe!

In a thought-provoking article published in "Military Thought" magazine, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, head of the Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Army, has raised alarm bells about the possibility of a major conflict erupting in Europ

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000

The health authorities in Gaza have reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel has surpassed 30,000

World | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:34

Famous Bulgarian Actor Arrested for Assaulting a Woman Who is a Foreigner (UPDATED)

Bulgarian actor Hristo Shopov was arrested last night for attacking a young woman with a gun, threatening to kill her and beating her

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Ukraine's Recovery Needs Surpass Half a Trillion Dollars

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, the task of rebuilding the country's shattered economy looms large, with experts estimating the cost to be a staggering $486 billion

World » Ukraine | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 19:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Elderly Family Brutally Attacked by Fake Policemen in Blagoevgrad Home Invasion

A horrifying incident unfolded in Blagoevgrad as an elderly family fell victim to a vicious assault in their own home

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:23

Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Falls Victim to Phone Fraud, Loses Thousands

An 86-year-old woman fell victim to a telephone scam, losing a significant BGN 26,000 to cunning fraudsters

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:29

Caught on Camera: Father's Brutal Assault on Mother Sparks Outcry in Bulgarian Town (UPDATED)

A 13-year-old girl from Bobov Dol, Bulgaria, courageously filmed her own father brutally assaulting her mother at their home

Crime | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03

Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!

Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Breakthrough in "Karo" Murder Investigation: South African Police Released Photos of Alleged Killers

In a significant development in the investigation into the murder of Krasimir Kamenov-Karo in South Africa last May, police in Cape Town have taken a significant step forward

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 15:08

Desperate Measures: Burgas Woman Swallows 30g Meth, Lands in Hospital

In Burgas, a woman took extreme measures to conceal drugs during a police check, which ultimately led to her hospitalization due to intoxication

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria