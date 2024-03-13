Clarity on Schengen Land Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Expected Post-EU Elections

Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes. Following the European Parliament elections, Schinas foresees a pivotal moment where the two countries may finally secure this vital membership expansion.

Schinas expressed confidence in Bulgaria and Romania's progress towards Schengen integration, noting that their efforts have surpassed expectations. He emphasized that the first step towards full accession involves establishing air and sea entry, setting the stage for subsequent land access.

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, reinforced the commitment to expedite the process, stating that Bulgaria and Romania must implement all Schengen agreements by March 31. Johansson underscored the importance of resolving border control issues between the two countries and neighboring member states before her mandate concludes in autumn 2024, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

The potential inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area by land routes represents a significant milestone in their European integration journey. It signifies a move towards greater connectivity, freedom of movement, and economic cooperation within the European Union.

As stakeholders await further developments post-elections, the prospect of Schengen land membership for Bulgaria and Romania looms large, promising enhanced opportunities for both countries and reinforcing their status within the European community.