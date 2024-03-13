Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated

A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture, prompting a swift emergency response last night. Initial reports, relayed by bTV, indicated that the fire originated on the roof of a central building in the heart of the city, unleashing chaos and requiring urgent intervention.

With more than 40 individuals evacuated from the affected apartment building, emergency services sprang into action, dispatching five fire trucks and an ambulance to the scene. Despite the intensity of the flames, authorities swiftly contained the fire, averting further catastrophe and ensuring the safety of residents and surrounding structures.

Fortunately, residents of the area were not required to evacuate, as the Fire Department assured there was no imminent danger to neighboring buildings. Witnesses recounted the remarkable efficiency of firefighters, who arrived within a mere seven minutes and promptly brought the situation under control, mitigating the potential devastation.

Amidst the aftermath of the blaze, investigators have begun scrutinizing the cause of the inferno, determined to unravel the circumstances that led to the destructive conflagration.