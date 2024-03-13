Major Fire Erupts Near National Palace of Culture in Sofia; Residents Evacuated
A significant blaze engulfed a building on Gurgulyat Street, situated close to Sofia's iconic National Palace of Culture, prompting a swift emergency response last night. Initial reports, relayed by bTV, indicated that the fire originated on the roof of a central building in the heart of the city, unleashing chaos and requiring urgent intervention.
With more than 40 individuals evacuated from the affected apartment building, emergency services sprang into action, dispatching five fire trucks and an ambulance to the scene. Despite the intensity of the flames, authorities swiftly contained the fire, averting further catastrophe and ensuring the safety of residents and surrounding structures.
Fortunately, residents of the area were not required to evacuate, as the Fire Department assured there was no imminent danger to neighboring buildings. Witnesses recounted the remarkable efficiency of firefighters, who arrived within a mere seven minutes and promptly brought the situation under control, mitigating the potential devastation.
Amidst the aftermath of the blaze, investigators have begun scrutinizing the cause of the inferno, determined to unravel the circumstances that led to the destructive conflagration.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Tragic Collision Near Dobrich Claims Two Lives, Leaves Several Injured
A devastating accident near Dobrich has left two people dead and eight others injured
Collision Involving Ukrainian Bus on Trakia Highway Leaves Five Injured
A harrowing accident unfolded on the Trakia highway, involving a truck and a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens, resulting in injuries and material damage
Night of Turmoil: Migrant Strife Leads to Street Battles in Sofia!
Last night there was a troubling incident on Sofia's "Vitosha" Boulevard, a mass fight erupted, leaving participants injured and raising concerns among local residents and authorities
Outrage in Sofia: Migrants Allegedly Attack Youngsters in Violent Encounter!
A post circulating on social media platforms accompanied by a video has stirred controversy, alleging an attack on young boys and a girl in the heart of Sofia
Bulgaria Tops EU Chart for Road Traffic Deaths!
Bulgaria has emerged as the most perilous country for driving in the European Union, with the highest death rate from road traffic accidents
Parents of Missing Girl from Dupnitsa Make Emotional Plea for Her Return
In a heart-wrenching plea, the parents of Ivana, a young girl missing from Dupnitsa for 16 days, have appealed for her safe return