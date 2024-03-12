Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory
Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines
President Vladimir Putin has issued a chilling warning, asserting Russia's readiness for nuclear war. In an interview with Rossiya-1 television and the RIA news agency, Putin conveyed the gravity of the situation, cautioning that any intervention by the US in Ukraine would be met with a severe response from Russia.
Putin emphasized that while Russia is technically prepared for nuclear conflict, he does not see the necessity for such extreme measures in Ukraine. However, his remarks serve as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of further escalation in the region.
Despite the ominous rhetoric regarding nuclear capabilities, Putin expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue about Ukraine, but only under the condition that discussions are grounded in reality. The Russian leader asserted that control over the situation on the "contact line" has been relinquished to Russian forces, further complicating prospects for peaceful resolution.
Addressing Ukrainian attacks, Putin suggested that their primary objective is to disrupt the upcoming presidential elections in Russia or, at the very least, impede the democratic process. Putin reaffirmed that the use of nuclear weapons remains a cornerstone of Russia's military doctrine, underlining the Kremlin's commitment to maintaining its arsenal.
"Weapons exist for us to use," Putin stated unequivocally, asserting Russia's adherence to its principles. In a concerning development, Putin also announced plans to deploy troops and destruction systems along the border with Finland in response to the country's potential NATO membership. Describing Finland and Sweden's alliance accession as "senseless," Putin signaled Russia's intention to bolster its military presence in the region, heightening tensions in Europe.
