Putin Warns of Nuclear Preparedness: "Weapons Exist For Us To Use"

World » RUSSIA | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Putin Warns of Nuclear Preparedness: "Weapons Exist For Us To Use"

President Vladimir Putin has issued a chilling warning, asserting Russia's readiness for nuclear war. In an interview with Rossiya-1 television and the RIA news agency, Putin conveyed the gravity of the situation, cautioning that any intervention by the US in Ukraine would be met with a severe response from Russia.

Putin emphasized that while Russia is technically prepared for nuclear conflict, he does not see the necessity for such extreme measures in Ukraine. However, his remarks serve as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of further escalation in the region.

Despite the ominous rhetoric regarding nuclear capabilities, Putin expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue about Ukraine, but only under the condition that discussions are grounded in reality. The Russian leader asserted that control over the situation on the "contact line" has been relinquished to Russian forces, further complicating prospects for peaceful resolution.

Addressing Ukrainian attacks, Putin suggested that their primary objective is to disrupt the upcoming presidential elections in Russia or, at the very least, impede the democratic process. Putin reaffirmed that the use of nuclear weapons remains a cornerstone of Russia's military doctrine, underlining the Kremlin's commitment to maintaining its arsenal.

"Weapons exist for us to use," Putin stated unequivocally, asserting Russia's adherence to its principles. In a concerning development, Putin also announced plans to deploy troops and destruction systems along the border with Finland in response to the country's potential NATO membership. Describing Finland and Sweden's alliance accession as "senseless," Putin signaled Russia's intention to bolster its military presence in the region, heightening tensions in Europe.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, nuclear war, Ukraine, NATO

Related Articles:

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Vatican Shifts Tone on Ukraine Conflict: Demands End of Russian Aggression

The Vatican has undergone a notable shift in its approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a firmer stance against Russia's aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22

Germany Rejects Providing Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Despite Internal Divisions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed that Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:07

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strike Downs Russian A-50 Aircraft

А Ukrainian drone strike on March 9th proved to be remarkably effective, damaging a Russian A-50 aircraft, a vital component of Russian intelligence operations

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 15:06

Finnish PM Warns of Russian Preparation for Prolonged Conflict with West

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has sounded the alarm, asserting that Russia is gearing up for a protracted confrontation with Western nations

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33

Navalny Ally Leonid Volkov Beaten with Hammer Outside Home in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, a prominent ally of Alexei Navalny, was viciously attacked outside his home in Lithuania

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45

Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:40

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria