Navalny Ally Leonid Volkov Beaten with Hammer Outside Home in Lithuania

World » RUSSIA | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Navalny Ally Leonid Volkov Beaten with Hammer Outside Home in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, a prominent ally of Alexei Navalny, was viciously attacked outside his home in Lithuania. The incident, which occurred late last night in Vilnius, saw Volkov targeted with a hammer and tear gas, leaving him injured and shaken.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh confirmed the attack, detailing the harrowing ordeal Volkov endured while in his car. The motive behind the assault and the identity of the perpetrator remain unknown, prompting Lithuanian authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

Ivan Zhdanov, another member of Navalny's team, took to social media to share photos of Volkov's injuries, depicting a bloodied leg and bruised temples. Zhdanov asserted that the attack was clearly politically motivated, emphasizing the severity of Volkov's injuries, including a broken arm that rendered him unable to walk.

Volkov, who has been residing outside of Russia for several years and leading Navalny's team, has been the target of numerous charges in his home country. Despite the attack, Volkov remains resolute in his commitment to the opposition cause, vowing to persevere in the face of adversity.

Hours before the assault, Volkov had given an interview to Reuters, discussing the future of the Russian opposition and the upcoming presidential elections. In a video message shared on his Telegram channel following the attack, Volkov expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and affirmed his determination to continue the fight.

"Hello friends. I'm home, thank you very much for your words of support. It's hard, but we'll make it. They literally wanted to turn me into a schnitzel. The man attacked me in the yard of my home, hit me on the leg 15 times. The leg it's kind of good. It hurts when I walk. But then I broke my arm. The main thing is that we will continue to work and not give up. I'm not ready to make any comments at the moment, but it's obvious that I got the 'characteristic bandit St. Petersburg greeting' from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Volkov stated defiantly.

While Volkov recuperates from the attack, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those advocating for change in Russia, highlighting the ongoing repression and violence against dissenting voices.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Volkov, attack, Russian opposition, Lithuania

Related Articles:

Massive Grain Silo Destroyed in Russian Attack on Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming, the owner of a significant grain silo in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed that the facility was obliterated in a devastating attack over the weekend

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Outrage in Sofia: Migrants Allegedly Attack Youngsters in Violent Encounter!

A post circulating on social media platforms accompanied by a video has stirred controversy, alleging an attack on young boys and a girl in the heart of Sofia

Society » Incidents | March 8, 2024, Friday // 19:11

Drone Strikes and Terrorism: Moscow Synagogue Threat Averted, Metallurgical Plant Targeted in Russia

Russian security services announced the prevention of a terrorist attack planned by the Islamic State (ISIS) against a synagogue in Moscow

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:37

Russia's War in Ukraine Could Last at Least Two More Years!

Lithuanian intelligence agencies have released a report suggesting that Russia has the resources to sustain its military operations in Ukraine for at least two more years

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:09

Cargo Ship En Route to Bulgaria Attacked by Houthi Militants

A cargo ship bound for the Bulgarian port city of Varna faced an assault by Houthi militants while navigating the Bab el Mandeb Strait

World | February 19, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Kurdish Fighters Killed In An Attack On The Largest US Base In Syria

The attack on the largest US military base in Syria has resulted in the deaths of at least six Kurdish fighters

World | February 6, 2024, Tuesday // 10:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strike Downs Russian A-50 Aircraft

А Ukrainian drone strike on March 9th proved to be remarkably effective, damaging a Russian A-50 aircraft, a vital component of Russian intelligence operations

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 15:06

Finnish PM Warns of Russian Preparation for Prolonged Conflict with West

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has sounded the alarm, asserting that Russia is gearing up for a protracted confrontation with Western nations

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33

Putin Warns of Nuclear Preparedness: "Weapons Exist For Us To Use"

President Vladimir Putin has issued a chilling warning, asserting Russia's readiness for nuclear war

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00

Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:40

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria