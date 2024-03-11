Navalny Ally Leonid Volkov Beaten with Hammer Outside Home in Lithuania

Leonid Volkov, a prominent ally of Alexei Navalny, was viciously attacked outside his home in Lithuania. The incident, which occurred late last night in Vilnius, saw Volkov targeted with a hammer and tear gas, leaving him injured and shaken.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh confirmed the attack, detailing the harrowing ordeal Volkov endured while in his car. The motive behind the assault and the identity of the perpetrator remain unknown, prompting Lithuanian authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

Ivan Zhdanov, another member of Navalny's team, took to social media to share photos of Volkov's injuries, depicting a bloodied leg and bruised temples. Zhdanov asserted that the attack was clearly politically motivated, emphasizing the severity of Volkov's injuries, including a broken arm that rendered him unable to walk.

Volkov, who has been residing outside of Russia for several years and leading Navalny's team, has been the target of numerous charges in his home country. Despite the attack, Volkov remains resolute in his commitment to the opposition cause, vowing to persevere in the face of adversity.

Hours before the assault, Volkov had given an interview to Reuters, discussing the future of the Russian opposition and the upcoming presidential elections. In a video message shared on his Telegram channel following the attack, Volkov expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and affirmed his determination to continue the fight.

"Hello friends. I'm home, thank you very much for your words of support. It's hard, but we'll make it. They literally wanted to turn me into a schnitzel. The man attacked me in the yard of my home, hit me on the leg 15 times. The leg it's kind of good. It hurts when I walk. But then I broke my arm. The main thing is that we will continue to work and not give up. I'm not ready to make any comments at the moment, but it's obvious that I got the 'characteristic bandit St. Petersburg greeting' from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Volkov stated defiantly.

While Volkov recuperates from the attack, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those advocating for change in Russia, highlighting the ongoing repression and violence against dissenting voices.