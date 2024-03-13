Tonight's Premiere: The 28th Sofia Film Fest Begins at National Palace of Culture Hall 1

The 28th edition of the "Sofia Film Fest" starts tonight at 7 p.m. in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). The festival will open with the screening of "Klopka," a compelling film by director Nadezhda Koseva that promises to captivate viewers with its powerful narrative.

In addition to Sofia, movie screenings are scheduled in Varna, Plovdiv, and Burgas, extending the festival's reach to multiple cities across Bulgaria.

Embracing the theme of "Open the doors to world cinema!" this year's Sofia Film Fest boasts a diverse lineup of 143 feature films, documentaries, animated movies, and a special selection of nearly 20 short films from 53 countries across six continents. Among these, the opening film "Klopka" stands out—a collaborative effort between Bulgaria and Germany, exploring poignant themes of human dignity and environmental conservation.

Director Nadezhda Koseva shares insights into the film's significance, highlighting its relevance in addressing critical issues surrounding our environment and the preservation of nature.

Adding to the festival's star-studded lineup, renowned German director Margarethe von Trotta will grace the event with the presentation of her latest masterpiece, "Ingeborg Bachmann - Journey into the Desert". Von Trotta's exceptional contributions to the world of cinema will be recognized with the prestigious Sofia Award from the Sofia Municipality.

But the accolades don't end there. The festival will also pay homage to artist and scenographer Georgi Todorov-Josi, alongside actress Tsvetana Maneva, honoring their remarkable achievements in the realm of arts and culture.