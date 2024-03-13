Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell Opposes Mini-Schengen, Urges Focus on Full Membership Efforts

In an interview with BTA, Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell, representing the European People's Party/GERB, emphasized Bulgaria's need to prioritize efforts towards achieving full Schengen membership. Maydell's remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding Bulgaria's path to integration and the potential implications of semi-European solutions such as the Mini-Schengen Area.

Maydell highlighted the challenges Bulgaria faces in advocating for full Schengen membership, particularly in the context of political instability within the country. She underscored the importance of Bulgaria's focus on persuading Austria to support its entry into Schengen by land, a crucial step for the nation's integration efforts.

The MEP acknowledged Austria's internal political dynamics, noting that the issue of Schengen membership has become intertwined with the country's electoral agenda. Maydell emphasized the necessity for Bulgaria and Romania to assert their aspirations for Schengen membership independently of Austria's internal political considerations.

Addressing the proposal for a Mini-Schengen Area, Maydell expressed skepticism, citing the complexity of Schengen procedures and the potential limitations of such semi-European solutions. She emphasized that genuine understanding of the Schengen system would dissuade support for initiatives like the Mini-Schengen Area.

Maydell underscored the importance of pursuing common solutions within the European Union and reiterated the need for Bulgaria to focus on achieving full membership rather than pursuing alternative frameworks. She emphasized the significance of collaboration and collective efforts towards EU integration.

Regarding the timeline for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen area, Maydell acknowledged the uncertainty of predicting specific dates. However, she reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to pursuing its integration goals and navigating the challenges ahead.

