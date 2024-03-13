Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell Opposes Mini-Schengen, Urges Focus on Full Membership Efforts

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell Opposes Mini-Schengen, Urges Focus on Full Membership Efforts

In an interview with BTA, Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell, representing the European People's Party/GERB, emphasized Bulgaria's need to prioritize efforts towards achieving full Schengen membership. Maydell's remarks come amid ongoing discussions surrounding Bulgaria's path to integration and the potential implications of semi-European solutions such as the Mini-Schengen Area.

Maydell highlighted the challenges Bulgaria faces in advocating for full Schengen membership, particularly in the context of political instability within the country. She underscored the importance of Bulgaria's focus on persuading Austria to support its entry into Schengen by land, a crucial step for the nation's integration efforts.

The MEP acknowledged Austria's internal political dynamics, noting that the issue of Schengen membership has become intertwined with the country's electoral agenda. Maydell emphasized the necessity for Bulgaria and Romania to assert their aspirations for Schengen membership independently of Austria's internal political considerations.

Addressing the proposal for a Mini-Schengen Area, Maydell expressed skepticism, citing the complexity of Schengen procedures and the potential limitations of such semi-European solutions. She emphasized that genuine understanding of the Schengen system would dissuade support for initiatives like the Mini-Schengen Area.

Maydell underscored the importance of pursuing common solutions within the European Union and reiterated the need for Bulgaria to focus on achieving full membership rather than pursuing alternative frameworks. She emphasized the significance of collaboration and collective efforts towards EU integration.

Regarding the timeline for Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen area, Maydell acknowledged the uncertainty of predicting specific dates. However, she reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to pursuing its integration goals and navigating the challenges ahead.

BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maydell, Schengen membership, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average

Society » Health | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Weather In Bulgaria On March 14: Cloudy with Rain Showers

Most regions across the country are set to experience a cloudy day with intermittent rain showers, particularly targeting areas like the Fore-Balkan, Upper Thracian Plain, and East Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgaria Ranks Third in Europe for Gold Ownership Amidst Record Prices

Bulgaria emerges as a surprising leader in the realm of gold ownership, securing its position among the top three countries in Europe per capita

Business » Finance | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:57

European Commission Presses Ahead with Four Criminal Cases Against Bulgaria

In a move underscoring its commitment to upholding European Union regulations, the European Commission has intensified its scrutiny of Bulgaria, pressing the nation on various fronts ranging from counterterrorism measures to environmental protectionр BTA

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Clarity on Schengen Land Membership for Bulgaria, Romania Expected Post-EU Elections

Anticipation mounts as Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, hints at an imminent decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's potential accession to the Schengen Area via land routes

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 13:35

Bulgarians Firm on EU Membership Despite Growing Skepticism, Survey Finds

A recent study conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency unveils insights into Bulgarian sentiments regarding European Union (EU) membership and its policies

World » EU | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian President Prepares to Hand Over Mandate on Friday Amidst Political Negotiations

President Rumen Radev is poised to issue a mandate for cabinet formation to an individual designated by GERB

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 17:52

GERB Leads in Bulgarian Pre-Election Polling for European Parliament

With the European elections looming three months away, Bulgaria's political landscape is taking shape, with the GERB party leading the pack

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 15:24

Crisis at 'Ovcha Kupel' Refugee Center Sparks Slow Relocation

In response to the deteriorating conditions at the refugee accommodation center in Sofia's "Ovcha Kupel" district, the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers has announced a phased redistribution plan

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Dispels Notion of Increased Migration Pressure

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov refuted claims of heightened migration pressure on Bulgaria, asserting that the country is experiencing a steady decline in such incidents

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Community Uprising: Sofia Neighborhood Residents Rally Against Refugee Center

Last night there was a demonstration echoing through the streets of Ovcha Kupel district, residents voiced their demands for change under the banner of "No fear and violence"

Politics | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:19

Bulgarian Government Battles Misinformation: Debunking Myths on Migrants

In the midst of heightened political rhetoric surrounding the upcoming European Parliament election, the Bulgarian government has taken to social media to combat what it describes as a disinformation campaign regarding migrants

Politics | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 16:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria