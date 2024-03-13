Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Fatalities Mount in Wake of Russian Missile Strike

World » UKRAINE | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 09:31
Bulgaria: Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Fatalities Mount in Wake of Russian Missile Strike

The aftermath of the harrowing Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih continues to unfold, with the toll of casualties steadily rising. In a grim update, it has been reported that a 47-year-old woman, wounded in the onslaught, has tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Chairman of the Defense Council, Alexander Vilkul, conveyed the somber news through Telegram, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The loss of yet another life adds to the growing list of victims left in the wake of the ruthless attack.

At present, the hospital in the city is grappling with the care of six individuals in critical condition, among them, two children. The total count of those wounded has surged to 44 people.

Initial reports had indicated that 38 individuals were injured in the attack, including 10 children. By the evening of March 12, three individuals had tragically lost their lives, comprising two women and one man. The hospitals in Kryvyi Rih have been inundated with a surge of patients, with 17 adults and nine children receiving medical care, one of whom remains in a serious condition.

The heartbreaking reality of the situation is further underscored by the tender age of some of the victims. Among them are a 2-month-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, innocent casualties of the indiscriminate violence unleashed upon the city.

The assault, which occurred under the cover of darkness, saw occupiers launching a barrage of rockets, causing widespread destruction. A nine-story building and a five-story block of flats bore the brunt of the attack, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kryvyi Rih, Russian, missile attack, casualties, children

Related Articles:

Fatal Russian Drone Strike Claims Lives in Sumy and Donetsk Regions

A recent assault carried out by Russian forces using drones and explosives has resulted in new casualties in Ukraine's Sumy and Donetsk regions, claiming the lives of at least three individuals

World » Ukraine | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:18

Ukrainian Drone Strike Downs Russian A-50 Aircraft

А Ukrainian drone strike on March 9th proved to be remarkably effective, damaging a Russian A-50 aircraft, a vital component of Russian intelligence operations

World » Russia | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 15:06

Tactical Shift: Russian Forces Employ Surprise Maneuvers Near Avdiivka

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported a notable enhancement in Russian military tactics, particularly around the strategically significant region of Avdiivka, Donetsk

World » Ukraine | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 10:46

Ukrainian Forces Recapture Tonenkoe Village, Repel Russian Attacks near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian armed forces have successfully pushed Russian occupiers out of the village of Tonenkoe, located west of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 13:42

Unexpected: How Russia's Economy is Booming Despite the War

Amid widespread speculation about the impending collapse of the Russian economy, recent assessments by economists suggest a different narrative emerging

World » Russia | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:13

Bulgaria: Declaration Needed for Guardians of Minors in Public

The cabinet's press service has announced that the outgoing government has approved revisions to the Ordinance concerning the specialized protection of children in public spaces

Politics | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 11:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Fatal Russian Drone Strike Claims Lives in Sumy and Donetsk Regions

A recent assault carried out by Russian forces using drones and explosives has resulted in new casualties in Ukraine's Sumy and Donetsk regions, claiming the lives of at least three individuals

World » Ukraine | March 13, 2024, Wednesday // 16:18

Vatican Shifts Tone on Ukraine Conflict: Demands End of Russian Aggression

The Vatican has undergone a notable shift in its approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a firmer stance against Russia's aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:22

Germany Rejects Providing Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Despite Internal Divisions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed that Germany will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:07

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

Ukraine's F-16 Acquisition Later This Year Won't Change Much On The Battlefield

The New York Times reported that Ukraine is set to receive F-16 fighters by summer 2024, but they may be too few to make a significant impact in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Ukraine's Debut 'Oscar' for Documentary Exposing Russia's Crimes

Renowned filmmaker Mstislav Chernov's gripping portrayal of the harrowing initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, captured in his documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," has garnered critical acclaim and clinched the prestigious Oscar for Best Do

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria