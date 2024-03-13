Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Fatalities Mount in Wake of Russian Missile Strike

The aftermath of the harrowing Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih continues to unfold, with the toll of casualties steadily rising. In a grim update, it has been reported that a 47-year-old woman, wounded in the onslaught, has tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Chairman of the Defense Council, Alexander Vilkul, conveyed the somber news through Telegram, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The loss of yet another life adds to the growing list of victims left in the wake of the ruthless attack.

During the night, Russia attacked Sumy region with Shahed drones. As a result of a drone hitting a 5-story building, there were fatalities.. in addition 10 people were rescued, 30 apartments were damaged, 15 of which were destroyed.



At present, the hospital in the city is grappling with the care of six individuals in critical condition, among them, two children. The total count of those wounded has surged to 44 people.

Initial reports had indicated that 38 individuals were injured in the attack, including 10 children. By the evening of March 12, three individuals had tragically lost their lives, comprising two women and one man. The hospitals in Kryvyi Rih have been inundated with a surge of patients, with 17 adults and nine children receiving medical care, one of whom remains in a serious condition.

The heartbreaking reality of the situation is further underscored by the tender age of some of the victims. Among them are a 2-month-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, innocent casualties of the indiscriminate violence unleashed upon the city.

The assault, which occurred under the cover of darkness, saw occupiers launching a barrage of rockets, causing widespread destruction. A nine-story building and a five-story block of flats bore the brunt of the attack, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.