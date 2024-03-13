12-Year-Old Palestinian Killed in East Jerusalem Clashes

March 13, 2024
Bulgaria: 12-Year-Old Palestinian Killed in East Jerusalem Clashes

A 12-year-old Palestinian girl tragically lost her life during clashes in the Shuafat refugee camp. AFP reported the devastating news, indicating that the child was fatally wounded amid escalating tensions between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces.

According to reports from the border police, the young girl was shot during the clashes and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries, leaving a community in mourning.

The clashes erupted as Palestinians engaged in protests, hurling Molotov cocktails and rockets at Israeli forces in the refugee camp. In response to the escalating violence, a police officer opened fire, aiming towards the attackers. Tragically, it was during this exchange that the 12-year-old girl was fatally wounded, further fueling tensions in the region.

This marks the second consecutive night of clashes in the Shuafat refugee camp, underscoring the simmering unrest that has gripped the area. The loss of the young girl represents the first death in the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem since the commencement of Ramadan earlier this week.

The tragic incident has reignited concerns over the escalating violence in the region, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. The United Nations has highlighted the alarming rate of casualties among children in conflicts, emphasizing that more children have been killed in the Gaza conflict in recent months than in the entire world over the span of four years.

