Community Uprising: Sofia Neighborhood Residents Rally Against Refugee Center

Last night there was a demonstration echoing through the streets of Ovcha Kupel district, residents voiced their demands for change under the banner of "No fear and violence." Their call to action reverberated through the Sofia neighborhood, demanding the relocation of the Ovcha Kupel refugee center and the establishment of a permanent police presence.

The protest, organized through social media channels, saw a sizable crowd marching in solidarity down Montevideo Blvd. just half an hour after its commencement.

Residents argue that the presence of the refugee center poses a threat to their safety and well-being, citing instances of fear and violence that have gripped the area.

Adding weight to their demands, protesters also called for a sustained police presence to ensure the security of the locality.

Furthermore, demonstrators advocated for the implementation of a comprehensive video surveillance system, envisioning it as a crucial tool in bolstering security measures within the neighborhood. Such a system, they argue, would serve as a deterrent to criminal activity and provide a sense of reassurance to residents.

Amid the impassioned chants and fervent calls for change, the protest garnered attention not only from residents but also from authorities. Reports from the scene indicate an increased police presence around the "Mizia" metro station, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The protest ceased in the late hours of the evening, with no violence or provocations.