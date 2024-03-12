Survey: Majority of Germans in Favor of Mandatory Military Duty Return
In a recent survey conducted by the Forza Institute, approximately half of German citizens voiced their support for the reinstatement of compulsory military service, according to a recent report by DPA.
Commissioned by the esteemed German magazine "Stern," the survey revealed that 52% of respondents advocated for compulsory military service. Conversely, 43% expressed opposition, with 5% abstaining from voicing a definitive opinion. Notably, the data unveiled distinct generational disparities in attitudes toward conscription. While individuals aged over 60 exhibited the strongest support, with 59% endorsing the measure, a majority of 59% within the 18-29 age bracket voiced opposition.
The survey did not include any inquiries concerning the duration or organization of compulsory military service.
With only 181,500 individuals enlisted in the German armed forces last year, the government is considering a substantial expansion of the Bundeswehr to enhance defense capabilities.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is currently exploring various options for compulsory military service, including models akin to Sweden's conscription system, where all eligible young individuals receive a call-up letter, with a select number subsequently offered military service.
However, the proposal has encountered staunch opposition from parties within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition. Notably, the Free Democratic Party has been vocal in its criticism, joined by members of Scholz's Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Greens.
