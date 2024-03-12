Bulgarian Government Battles Misinformation: Debunking Myths on Migrants

In the midst of heightened political rhetoric surrounding the upcoming European Parliament election, the Bulgarian government has taken to social media to combat what it describes as a disinformation campaign regarding migrants.

In a Facebook post under the Facts against disinformation section, the Council of Ministers addressed the growing narrative propagated by certain politicians aligning with Kremlin views, emphasizing a supposed "refugee crisis" across Europe. The government rebuked these claims, stating they aim to divert the country from its European trajectory and foster fear and animosity through the dissemination of false information.

Contrary to sensationalized reports, Bulgaria asserts that there is no "unprecedented migrant flow" within its borders. The State Refugee Agency (SRA) currently operates at only 43% capacity, with 3,572 available accommodation places. Moreover, official statistics reveal that crimes committed by foreign citizens in 2023 amounted to 287, compared to 4,345 crimes perpetrated by Bulgarian citizens during the same period. A decade earlier, in 2013, the ratio was 285 to 10,221, highlighting a consistent downward trend.

The government also addressed recent criminal incidents involving foreign nationals, emphasizing that these were isolated cases and not indicative of a broader trend. For instance, two unrelated incidents were cited, one of which involved a domestic altercation and the other a robbery targeting foreign nationals, neither of which were racially motivated.

In response to concerns over public safety, municipal authorities in Sofia have implemented additional preventive measures, including increased police presence in pedestrian zones and the restoration of video surveillance systems. The Ministry of the Interior reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public order and safeguarding citizens from crime.

The government cautioned against succumbing to fear-mongering tactics reminiscent of authoritarian regimes, urging citizens to reject the unfounded narrative of "thousands of criminal migrants" permeating the streets. Despite alarmist predictions of chaos and destruction, the reality has not aligned with these dire forecasts.