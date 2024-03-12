Weather In Bulgaria On March 13: Rain Showers and Chilly Conditions

Tomorrow, anticipate cloudy conditions with rain showers prevailing throughout Bulgaria. Moderate to occasionally strong westerly-northwesterly winds will add to the chilly atmosphere, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 15°C. In the capital city of Sofia, temperatures are forecasted to hover around 11°C.

Along the coast, conditions will mirror those inland, with mainly cloudy skies and sporadic rain showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures along the coast will range from 10°C to 14°C, while the seawater temperature remains chilly at 8°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy skies will prevail with a mix of rain and snow showers, particularly above 1,400 meters. A moderate westerly-northwesterly wind will further contribute to the wintry feel. Temperatures will be cool, reaching around 5°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to around -1°C at higher altitudes of 2,000 meters.