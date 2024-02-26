Naval Forces Destroy Sea Mine Near Kabakum Beach In Varna

A potentially hazardous situation unfolded today near Varna's "Kabakum" beach as a floating mine was discovered in the sea, as reported by BNR. The Navy swiftly mobilized a mine countermeasures vessel to the scene to address the threat.

Authorities took immediate action to ensure public safety, cordoning off the area and issuing warnings for residents to remain indoors. The fishing village adjacent to the beach was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A thorough inspection of the site was conducted by a naval cutter and sappers, paving the way for necessary disposal measures to be carried out on land.

Following subsequent developments, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that the mine had been neutralized by the crew of the mine hunter vessel "Struma" from the Naval Forces. The mine, identified as an "Yam" type anchor, was located just 250 meters from the coast.

The alert about the mine's presence was raised by a concerned citizen, prompting prompt action by military sailors. With safety as a top priority, the mine was carefully moved to a safe distance from the shore and destroyed through a controlled explosion executed by the specialized team aboard the "Struma."

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Rear Admiral Kiril Mihailov, the commander of the Naval Forces, emphasizing the Navy's commitment to maintaining readiness for anti-mine actions. The Ministry of Defense reiterated its dedication to ensuring safe navigation within Bulgarian maritime spaces.