Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

World » RUSSIA | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:40
Bulgaria: Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow, today. The aircraft, carrying 15 individuals, met with a fatal accident, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense and confirmed by Reuters.

The Ministry of Defense disclosed that one of the engines of the plane caught fire, leading to the catastrophic crash. As of now, there is no information available regarding any survivors of the crash, leaving the fate of those on board uncertain.

Reports from the Telegram channel Baza indicate that the aircraft was on a training flight at the time of the incident.

The crash of the military transport plane adds to a series of recent aviation disasters in Russia Investigations into the cause of the crash are expected to commence swiftly.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, plane, crash, Ivanovo

Related Articles:

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Two Russian Oil Depots

Two oil depots in Russia are ablaze following drone attacks attributed to Ukrainian forces, as confirmed by authorities

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

Russian TV Networks Silent On Oscars For A Second Year

In a curious and potentially contentious move, major Russian television networks, including "Pervyi Kanal," "Rossiya 1," and NTV, conspicuously omitted coverage of the prestigious Oscars ceremony from their morning news broadcasts for the second consecuti

Politics | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:02

Massive Grain Silo Destroyed in Russian Attack on Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming, the owner of a significant grain silo in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, revealed that the facility was obliterated in a devastating attack over the weekend

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00

Pope Francis' Call for Ukraine Talks Seen as Message to Europe by Russia

Russia perceives Pope Francis' recent call for talks with Moscow to end the conflict in Ukraine as a subtle message directed towards Ukraine's Western allies

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2024, Monday // 11:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Border Towns Under Siege: Russian Volunteers Strike Deep Inside Russian Territory

Border towns in the Kursk and Belgorod regions have become battlegrounds, with conflicting reports emerging from the frontlines

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Freedom of Russia Legion Advances into Russian Territory, Sparks Intense Border Fighting

Reports have emerged indicating that the "Freedom of Russia Legion," a Russian volunteer group fighting alongside Ukraine, has initiated an attack into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:05

Russian TV Host Criticizes Pope's Call for Negotiations: "Who Is He To Interfere?"

In a recent episode of his program on state television "Rossiya 1", Vladimir Solovyov, Russia's most prominent presenter, sparked controversy by questioning Pope Francis' call for negotiations in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Foreign Embassies Sound Alarm on Russia Terror Risk

Embassies from a coalition of countries, including Latvia, Canada, South Korea, Sweden, Germany, and the Czech Republic, have synchronized their efforts to warn about an elevated threat of terrorism in Russia,

World » Russia | March 9, 2024, Saturday // 09:08

US and UK Embassies Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Moscow in the Next 48 Hours!

The US and British embassies in Moscow have issued warnings of potential terrorist attacks targeting large gatherings in the Russian capital

World » Russia | March 8, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Putin: The Most Important Thing For A Woman Is Family And The Tireless Care For Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Women's Day message sparked controversy as he emphasized the importance of family and motherhood while Russia continues its "military operation" in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 8, 2024, Friday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria