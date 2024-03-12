Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes in Ivanovo Region - Dozens Dead (VIDEO)

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane has crashed in the Ivanovo region, northeast of Moscow, today. The aircraft, carrying 15 individuals, met with a fatal accident, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense and confirmed by Reuters.

‼️ An airplane went down in Ivanovo, northeast of Moscow



Eyewitnesses report that smoke can be seen in the area of the Northern airfield. It is claimed that military equipment is being pulled to the crash site.



Preliminarily, it is an IL-76. No official comments have been… pic.twitter.com/Nb9AjJKDDl — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2024

The Ministry of Defense disclosed that one of the engines of the plane caught fire, leading to the catastrophic crash. As of now, there is no information available regarding any survivors of the crash, leaving the fate of those on board uncertain.

⚡️⚡️ A video has appeared showing how the engine of an Il-76 crashed in Ivanovo fell off. pic.twitter.com/ZdLESRFhbC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2024

Reports from the Telegram channel Baza indicate that the aircraft was on a training flight at the time of the incident.

⚡️ First footage from the crash site of IL-76 pic.twitter.com/7c3dyo0o8G — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 12, 2024

The crash of the military transport plane adds to a series of recent aviation disasters in Russia Investigations into the cause of the crash are expected to commence swiftly.